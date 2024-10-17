There are two ways to acquire a network-attached storage (NAS) device. The first route is through building your own using PC parts and another is to buy one already put together and ready for some drives. Both choices have pros and cons, but I've rounded up some reasons why you should build a DIY NAS instead of buying an enclosure from Synology, ASUSTOR, TerraMaster, and other brands. Putting together a DIY NAS allows you to save money on more powerful hardware, take advantage of desktop-class components, learn more about networking and server deployment, and ensure you have unrestricted software support.

1 More power to do other things

Run VMs, numerous services, and more

A Synology DiskStation DS923+ is a powerful prebuilt NAS enclosure. This four-bay server has an AMD Ryzen R1600 CPU. This isn't quite the same level as desktop-class Ryzen chips you'd find inside a PC, but it's not terrible. Two physical cores can hit speeds up to 2.6GHz and it supports two M.2 SSD slots for caching. You could install and run various services on the DS923+, including Synology's own Surveillance Station, host game servers, and run a few Docker containers. After a while, you'll start to notice some sluggish performance, especially with multiple accounts connecting to the NAS.

A desktop PC being used as a NAS, even an old compact system with a 10th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPU, will be able to better the Synology NAS with more SATA port availability and better overall system performance. The Synology system can only support up to 32GB of RAM whereas desktop PCs can hit 64GB and higher. Full-size DIMMs are used too, so none of that laptop memory business. There's even scope to overclocking various parts of the DIY NAS, including the RAM, and CPU. And that's not even bringing in a discrete GPU! Safe to say, you can do much more on a custom NAS.

2 Learn about servers and networking

Find out how to do things you never thought of