It's been over 4 years since I upgraded to my current gaming monitor. It's an LG 27GL850, one of the best-reviewed monitors of its time. With a 27-inch screen, 1440p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a fantastic IPS panel, it has lasted me remarkably well over the years. However, I'm also aware of its shortcomings around brightness, backlight bleeding, and HDR, especially when compared to today's best gaming monitors.

This realization, coupled with the falling prices of some great OLED monitors almost convinced me to finally join team-OLED. Fortunately, during my research, I found that mini-LED monitors now offer an enticing value proposition: near-OLED quality and performance at a much lower price, without some of the annoying issues faced by OLED monitors. Hence, I've decided to delay an OLED upgrade and buy a great mini-LED gaming monitor for now.

4 Mini-LEDs have gotten shockingly good

I'm looking at a huge jump over my 4-year-old monitor

For years now, OLED has reasonably been hailed as the pinnacle in display technology. We're promised true blacks, near-instant response times, and a splendid HDR experience. This is exactly why I almost dropped the cash on an expensive OLED monitor, until I found that several mini-LED monitors have closed the gap on OLEDs in a lot of areas.

Firstly, mini-LED monitors can get really bright — I'm talking 1000-1200 nits on sub-$600 models. This is in line with the best OLED monitors out there. This allows mini-LED monitors to perfectly deliver scenes with intense brightness, such as experiencing an open-world game in the daytime. It's certainly a far cry from the 350 nits on my IPS monitor.

Secondly, the number of dimming zones on some of the premium mini-LEDs has breached the 2000 mark. Even the cheaper models now feature over 1000 dimming zones, allowing them to deliver superb contrast, which is highly desirable in darker scenes. Compared to the horrible IPS glow on my 27GL850, even a budget mini-LED with 500+ dimming zones would be a massive improvement.

Lastly, mini-LEDs come with all the specs I need for my gaming PC: 165–180Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, 1ms response time, and a wide color gamut. You can also get 4K 160Hz mini-LEDs if you wish, but for me, 4K gaming is not worth the price and performance overheads.

3 Mini-LEDs are more affordable

A great experience at a value price

Compared to OLED monitors approaching a grand and even more in price, mini-LED monitors can be found at a bargain. Considering the experience you're getting for that price, it's arguably a better deal, according to me. Sure, the premium models in both categories cost around $1,000, but you don't need to get a $1,000 mini-LED for a great gaming experience.

Considering some of the issues still plaguing OLED monitors, I could even see myself picking a mini-LED at the same price.

Consider the Cooler Master GP27Q, which packs in 576 dimming zones, 1200 nits of brightness, and a 27" 1440p 160Hz panel. You can often find it for $500 on Amazon, and at that price, it's a steal. You could go even cheaper with the AOC Q27G3XMN at $280, but there seem to be too many downsides to be recommended.

Premium mini-LED models are still around $800-$900, so they aren't universally cheaper than OLEDs, but considering some of the issues still plaguing OLED monitors, I could even see myself picking a mini-LED at the same price.

2 OLED issues are worse than those of mini-LED

Mini-LEDs come with the lesser of two evils