I'm a massive fan of Nintendo in general, and the Nintendo Switch generation has been the most engaged I've ever been with video games. It should come as no surprise, then, that the Nintendo Switch 2 is something I'm looking forward to with a ton of anticipation.

And while the most exciting part of a new console is usually the new games it brings (as much as that hasn't been the case with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S), there's actually a lot more that's leaving me antsy with excitement when it comes to the Switch 2. And with just a couple of days left to go, I wanted to shine a spotlight on a few of the features of the Switch 2 that have me constantly refreshing my order tracking page to make sure I'm getting one at launch. So let's get right into it.

They're not new games, but they're still very exciting