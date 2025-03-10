Resin 3D printers, like the Anycubic Photon or the Elegoo Saturn, have gained popularity for producing high-detail prints with smooth finishes. While FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) printers are widely used for their versatility and affordability, resin printers offer advantages that make them a better choice for specific applications. If you're considering a new 3D printer, here are some compelling reasons to choose resin over FDM.
I have to stress that resin 3D printing has its own challenges as far as safety is concerned. Uncured resin, including its fumes, is toxic to touch or inhale. If you take up resin 3D printing, you should wear gloves and a mask when handling the material and set up your 3D printer in a well-ventilated area. An air purifier like Elegoo’s Mars Mate is also a good idea.