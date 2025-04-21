When it comes to choosing a VPN for private web browsers, there are a lot of choices. There are easy-to-use options for beginners, like Private Internet Access (PIA), and more advanced choices, such as NordVPN, which I used before discovering Proton VPN. I’ve been a massive fan of Proton’s products and zero-knowledge architecture. Their products are end-to-end encrypted, providing peace of mind for even the least important content. Proton VPN is a cross-platform and open-source client that makes it easy to ensure secure and encrypted communications, regardless of the computer or mobile device you use.

Related NordVPN vs ProtonVPN: Affordable monthly plan or top performance? NordVPN and ProtonVPN are excellent VPNs packed with features, but which should you choose?

5 Government surveillance protection

It’s not part of the Five, Nine, or 14 Eyes alliances

The countries that are part of the 5+ Eyes security alliance are designed for security monitoring and threat intelligence sharing. The countries in these alliances conduct communication surveillance worldwide and share the findings with other allies. Proton VPN provides you with extra peace of mind by ensuring your data isn’t shared with anyone.

Since it is based in Switzerland, the VPN operates under Swiss privacy laws and is outside the jurisdiction of the United States and the European Union. In contrast, PIA and other popular VPNs are based in the US and other countries known to spy on everything—does the NSA ring a bell? This is important to consider if you have a VPN that you want to ensure is truly private.

Related Proton VPN now supports Windows on Arm natively Proton VPN is the latest popular app to support Windows on Arm devices, as the OS continues to gain traction.

4 Advanced features

Security features for extra browsing protection