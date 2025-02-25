I recently switched my OS drive to a new, larger SSD so that I would stop running out of space every time a Windows 11 update came around. I had to weigh up the benefits of doing a fresh install or cloning my old drive to the new SSD — and cloning came out as the clear winner.

If you are dealing with malware on your system, cloning your OS drive is not recommended. In these cases, you will need to do a fresh install.

This decision came down to the benefits of cloning a drive. Not only would it save me time, but the process was relatively user-friendly thanks to the software I used. Here's a look at some of the reasons cloning my OS drive won out over doing a fresh reinstall of Windows.

5 It saves time

You don't have to reinstall all of your apps