Google Workspace is a phenomenally powerful tool with a rich interface, a slew of AI options via Gemini, and tons of third-party integrations — but it isn't the most private option. For all of Google's measures to protect your data, it's still stored on Google servers and subject to its privacy policies. If you want something a bit more secure, Collabora is a great self-hosted alternative that gives you total control of the data stored on the server. Yes, it requires more upfront work, and more effort goes into maintaining functioning servers, but when privacy is paramount, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better option.

5 Collabora supports a wide range of document types

DocX, ODT, PDF, oh my

Credit: Wikipedia

Translating a document from one file type to another might not seem like much of a hassle, but it can have unexpected (and unwelcome) effects on the format and layout. It can even result in invisible changes that cause errors down the line — just ask someone trying to figure out why a document moved from Google Docs to Microsoft Word has weird formatting. Collabora tends to be more platform-agnostic, working with a wide range of applications without interfering with existing layouts and formats. For example, it can preserve track changes from Microsoft Word documents, has full support for LibreOffice templates, and much more.

4 Collabora is more affordable than Google Workspace

Protect your bottom line

If you run a small business or are just looking for an affordable way to maintain your own collaborative workspace, Collabora offers a better pricing structure overall than Google Workspace. Google Workspace charges roughly $7 per month per user at a baseline, often requiring a one-year commitment. Its basic tier also limits the functionality available to users, with the Business Standard or Business Plus tiers providing a wider range of features. Comparatively, Collabora starts at $2.03 per user per month for up to 99 users. Its Enterprise pricing tier doesn't list its prices, however. Collabora also offers a free tier for home use, testing, or for startups.

3 Collabora is relatively resource-light

You don't need a mind-numbingly powerful server

Compared to other self-hosted options, Collabora doesn't require a tremendous amount of power. While more power is better, you can get Collabora up and running with a relatively modest server configuration. For example, Nextcloud Hub only requires the following to install Collabora Online:

Linux x86-64 platform

2 CPU cores

1 GB RAM + 100 MB RAM/user

100 kbit/s network bandwidth/user

350 MB space on disk

Kernel supporting the FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace), which is a requirement for AppImage

FUSE 2 (libfuse.so.2 — required by Collabora_Online.AppImage) is recommended, but the app will work without it too

Fontconfig (libfontconfig.so.1 – required by Collabora_Online.AppImage)

Collabora itself says you can expect to host roughly 10 users per CPU thread, 50MB of RAM per user, and 1GB of RAM per system. The platform also utilizes roughly 100kbit of bandwidth per user.

2 Collabora gives you total control over privacy

It's a completely controlled environment

Credit: Collabora Online

Since Collabora is self-hosted, you have complete control over who accesses the data and who doesn't. It never leaves your system unless you take it off, and you can even use it offline if you'd like. Because of that, you control the risks you take with your data, rather than leaving it at the mercy of a third-party server. Collabora also supports multiple encryption options and provides you with a number of different tools for redacting particularly sensitive information.

1 Collabora is open-source

With an enthusiastic community

Credit: Collabora Online

As Collabora is an open-source application with an active and vibrant community, it benefits from regular updates and a transparent codebase. You can inspect it yourself, line by line, if you're so inclined. This ensures a more secure application, and since numerous experts examine the code on a routine schedule, the majority of potential issues are found and corrected quickly. Its open-source nature also means custom features can be more easily and readily developed for every possible use case, and even if the team that originally designed it moves on (which they currently have no intention of doing), the community can continue to support the software for years to come.

Related Open Source Software Licensing: Why it matters We've all used open-source software, but licensing is more important than you think.

Collabora is the best self-hosted Google Workspace alternative out there

If you want to maintain total control of your data, its security, and the way others interact with it, Collabora is one of the best options you can get your hands on. While there are other platforms like OnlyOffice, Nextcloud Office, and others, Collabora is a more budget-friendly way to get started, especially if you're unfamiliar with this type of software and would like to learn and experiment with it.

You can get started with Collabora Online by going to its website. There, you can find information and resources to help you set up your own self-hosted platform, seek help from the community, and so much more.