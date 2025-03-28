Microsoft Paint was my go-to doodling app as a kid, and I spent hours creating basic drawings and using the fill tool to create abstract pictures. I eventually got bored with its simplicity and moved on to apps like Photoshop and CorelDRAW that offered more features. I recently tried Paint again on my new laptop after a lengthy hiatus and was pleasantly surprised by its updated looks and modern features, which now match some paid apps.

Things have come full circle, and I now appreciate Paint's uncluttered design and user-friendly interface, which anyone can use without effort. It has the perfect balance of simplicity and modern features to make it worthwhile for people wanting a free image editing app that's light on resources. If you're still paying for image-editing apps, here are five reasons it's time to come back to Microsoft Paint.

5 It's free

No subscription required