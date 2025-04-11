Most consumer PCs are designed for a single Intel or AMD processor, and dual CPU setups are primarily found in servers designed for heavy workloads. This is because these days, most standard CPUs have numerous cores for multitasking and are easily capable of handling browsing, gaming, and other apps simultaneously.

While most everyday users won't need them, there are still some scenarios when building a dual-core PC makes sense. These specialized setups are for users who need the extra oomph to run databases, virtualization software, and other commercial applications. If you're unhappy with your PC's performance and think you need more power, here are five reasons to use a dual-core setup.

5 Money is no object

You have the cash

Dual CPU setups don't come cheap and will cost a lot to fund your setup. Before building a dual-CPU machine, you'll need to calculate the cost of the motherboard, CPU, RAM, storage, and other components to see if it's viable for your requirements. Dual CPU motherboards are costlier than regular alternatives, requiring specialized Intel Xeon or AMD EPYC chips, ECC RAM, and better cooling to ensure optimal performance.

If you're spending money on an expensive dual-CPU computer, cutting corners using cheap components is inadvisable. It's better to use top-tier parts that will provide the fastest speeds, prevent bottlenecks, and offer durability for long-term use. A setup like this will cost thousands of dollars and will only be worth it if you can't find a single-CPU system that meets your operational requirements.

4 You use old hardware

Build it yourself