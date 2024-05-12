Key Takeaways Building a custom PC takes time, research, and technical know-how, which may not be everyone's cup of tea.

For those who don't plan to make any hardware upgrades, a no-nonsense prebuild could be the better option.

Convenience, one-stop warranty, and customer support are huge pros in favor of prebuilt PCs.

Even experienced custom builders might switch to prebuilds when short on time due to added responsibilities.

Pretty much every PC user has daydreamed about building themselves a custom PC, at least once. Some of them even took the plunge - and have never looked back since. Once you get the hang of researching components, and gather the courage to assemble the PC yourself, it can be hard to even think of switching back to buying a prebuilt PC.

But, despite the numerous benefits of going the custom route, it's not the best choice for every single user. And in certain cases, it could be more trouble than it's worth. Prebuilt PCs have come a long way in the past few years and a lot of the conventional notions surrounding them no longer hold true. Here are some of the reasons why a custom PC might not be the best choice for you right now.

Related Are prebuilt desktop PCs really that bad? It depends on who you are and what you're after.

4 You have no desire to build your own

It's just not your thing

Close

Building a custom PC is a time-consuming endeavor. From the moment you decide to start exploring the latest components, to the point at which you build the PC and power it on, it's an exercise in patience. You also need a fair bit of technical know-how to put everything together while avoiding the most common mistakes during the PC-building process. It's completely understandable if you don't have the willingness to embark on this journey.

You just need to do the research to identify a reputable PC builder and ensure you're not getting outdated components or terrible value compared to building one yourself.

I can understand you might feel unwilling to learn about pairing a CPU and GPU, about RAM frequency versus latency, or selecting the right PSU for your PC. If I wasn't introduced to computers at the age of eight, I probably would have felt the same when it was time to buy a gaming PC. I love throwing myself into the thick of it, spending countless hours on YouTube and Reddit about every minute aspect of a potential build. But not everyone enjoys it to the same extent.

This is where prebuilt PCs come in — you just need to do the research to identify a reputable PC builder and ensure you're not getting outdated components or terrible value compared to building one yourself.

3 You don't upgrade your PC regularly

Done once, done right, done forever

Close

Custom PCs are known for being very easy to upgrade, especially since you can usually choose the components with your future upgrade path in mind. For instance, any custom build with an AMD AM5 motherboard can easily accommodate a CPU swap once new Ryzen CPUs are launched. Similarly, replacing or adding RAM or storage is never a concern when you build your own PC.

If you don't have the inclination to open your PC and mess around with the components at any point in the future, having the option to do so wouldn't matter to you.

Prebuilds, on the other hand, aren't so easy to upgrade. You might find that your PC case isn't large enough to accommodate bigger graphics cards or CPU coolers down the line. Or your power supply might not have enough wattage to allow for a seamless graphics card upgrade. Of course, these issues might not matter to you if you never plan to make any hardware changes to your system. You could happily use your PC for years and simply buy a new prebuild when it becomes obsolete.

If you don't have the inclination to open your PC and mess around with the components at any point in the future, having the option to do so wouldn't matter to you. You'd much rather opt for a no-nonsense machine that works as advertised, out of the box.

2 You value convenience over price and flexibility

Convenience is often underrated