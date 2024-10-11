Enabling IPv6 on your home network might sound like an interesting idea, but in reality, you probably don’t need it. With the right configuration, your current IPv4 setup is more than enough for everyday internet use, especially if you don't use a lot of devices on your network. I recently took a closer look at whether upgrading my home network to IPv6 was worth it, and I was surprised to find that, for most users, sticking with IPv4 makes more sense.

When it comes to home networking, many of us just rely on what the router or ISP gives us. IPv4 has been around for decades, and it’s served us well, but you’ve probably heard that IPv6 is the future. While that’s true on a global scale, for your home network, the benefits are not as clear-cut. After looking innto it, there are quite a number of reasons why IPv6 might be unnecessary for most home users. Here's what I found, and why you might not need to rush into adopting it just yet.

1 You'll never run out of space on an IPv4 local network

You'd need an absurd number of devices