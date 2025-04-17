The past few years have been interesting for the PC peripheral market, marked by the resurgence of Hall-Effect (HE) mechanical keyboards. They were popular as workhorses in the 70s, where operational efficiency and reliability were paramount, but they are now a coveted upgrade for PC gamers, especially in the competitive esports realm. Their popularity was rather limited in the early years due to the high production costs, but brands like Wooting and Filco reintroduced the tech with the advantage of economies of scale trickling down to consumers.

While HE keyboards are still relatively expensive, they are widely available, and buying one unlocks a host of mods you could try. I've owned a Wooting 60HE+ for approximately a year now, and I have finally understood that the customization potential of such keyboards lies mostly in the companion software and not the physical switches. So, if you're planning to swap switches like you would with a mechanical keyboard, just because there are no solder joints to deal with, I urge you to reconsider.

5 Variable actuation distance

One switch for heavy typists and agile gamers