When your NAS slows down, the first thing that comes to mind is drive speed — you assume that the drives aren’t able to keep up anymore. Similarly, when buying new NAS hard drives, it’s tempting to go for the highest RPM or fastest read-write spec. News flash: the rated drive speed specification isn’t even among the top five factors that determine NAS performance.

Here’s what actually affects your NAS speed — and what you should focus on instead.

7 The real bottleneck: Network speed

Check your LAN ports first