It's no secret that I love E Ink devices. I read most of my books on them, use them for most of my notetaking, and love it when I see new devices coming out with new uses for E Ink. The one thing that's been holding the technology back from general computing use is the slow refresh rate, but that's changing as newer panel types are able to refresh at up to 40Hz, and there are full-color options now, too.

It's not quite up to LCD or OLED for refresh rates or color accuracy, but it's getting there. Panel sizes are improving to the point where they can be a viable alternative for desktop monitors for productivity tasks. E Ink isn't quite there for video watching or gaming, but there are better panel types more suited to those tasks anyway. But as a main display for general office tasks? I could see E Ink taking off if prices come down, and here's why.

5 Eye health

You only have one pair of eyes. Look after them

Close

It's fairly well established that blue light, including the blue wavelengths from traditional monitors, is harmful to our retinas. While this might not be a significant effect at any one time, with the average adult spending 13 hours a day looking at a screen (via Nielsen), any minor effect adds up. E Ink devices without a front light don't emit any blue light at all, and many front-lit options have lights that put out reduced blue light compared to LCDs.That makes E Ink instantly less stressful for our eyes, and other studies have shown that we blink more often when looking at E Ink compared to LCD or other backlit display types. E Ink was designed to be looked at for longer periods of time, as a digital replacement for paper. With high PPI values on many screens, it's comparable to LCD or OLED for crispness, and the 10:1 or 11:1 contrast level of E Ink is also easier on our eyes.

Related Best blue light glasses in 2024 Protect your eyes from strain and fatigue and improve your sleep cycle

4 No glare

It's a distraction and a headache, and we shouldn't put up with it

Source: Boox

Most monitor panel types, whether glossy or matte, have some level of glare. This makes them a literal headache for many users, including myself. The effects range from mild distraction to discomfort to not being able to look at the monitor at all. Even controlling the ambient light level in the room isn't always enough to reduce the glare, and the combined brightness of glare and the panel can lead to eye strain and migraines. E Ink doesn't have the same issues with glare, even in full sunlight, making it easier to use all day.

3 Low energy use

We can all do our part to use less energy overall while computing

Lenovo's e-ink interface

Being energy-conscious while performing computing tasks is important, not just for your utility bills, but also for the environment. Our screens are on for increasing periods of time, and hybrid work arrangements have blurred the lines between work and leisure. The picture is more stark in an enterprise setting, where you might have hundreds or thousands of computers on at any one time.

E Ink might be able to reduce our overall energy usage, as it only needs power when refreshing the screen. It does use slightly more than other panel types for refresh, but it refreshes far less often and uses tricks like localized refresh to reduce the overall amount of power used. Plus, it doesn't need any power to show a static image, so you can read a full page of text before needing to scroll and trigger a refresh.

Imagine a laptop battery life that could last multiple days without needing to be recharged

That means your PC setup can be more power efficient when working, and you could even leave your monitor on overnight without worrying about power usage. In a corporate environment, that would mean the log-on screen would be shown overnight, ready for use the next day. Plus, it'll put less strain on the power grid.

For mobile computing devices like laptops, E Ink could offer even greater power savings when combined with the latest crop of ultra-efficient CPUs. Imagine a laptop battery life that could last multiple days without needing to be recharged. This would enable you to work wherever you want without needing to be near an outlet.

Related 4 tips for managing energy usage in a home server setup Bring your home server's efficiency up (and your electricity bills down) with these four tips

2 They can be used in sunlight

You don't have to crank the brightness up to be able to see it in bright areas