The idea of running two operating systems on one PC is tempting, with the most popular combination being Windows and Linux. Dual-booting is the most common way to achieve this, but it's not necessarily the best option, as it can cause issues. For example, if you have both Windows and Linux installed, Windows may sometimes prevent you from booting into Linux. Using a virtual machine (VM) can, in fact, be a more suitable alternative, especially for those who need to run specific applications or test new operating systems.

4 Test out an OS without the hassle

And separate work and personal environments