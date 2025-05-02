I have been moving from Google and Microsoft to Proton products. Proton's email and other products include encryption by default, and password-protecting messages adds a layer of security. However, I still need to use the Outlook app on Windows 11 since I haven’t completely transferred all my accounts yet. I also need to use it in various work environments throughout the day. Sometimes, I need to send sensitive information, and it’s less convenient to use Proton. Also, on the rare occasion I work from a Mac, the process is the same with a 365 account.

Since using Proton, I’ve taken encryption for granted. Luckily, Outlook makes it possible to encrypt an email message. Since I have a Microsoft 365 account, I can use the encryption feature to protect the privacy and security of my messages. This also includes attachments; if you have sensitive documents, there are good reasons to encrypt the message.

4 Extra security layers

Protect your email from your device to Microsoft servers

Outlook uses various security layers, like Transport Layer Security (TLS), to encrypt your email’s content while in transit. Large email providers like Gmail, Yahoo, and Proton support this protocol. Outlook also uses Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (S/MIME) and its own Purview Message Encryption for the content of your message. The latter ensures the content of your message is encrypted while sitting in your inbox. So I can have peace of mind knowing my messages are private and secure.

If an unauthorized user were to gain access to your email, the message content would be scrambled with random characters. Only the allowed and intended recipient with the correct decryption key can read its content. Sending messages to existing Outlook (or Microsoft 365) users makes viewing the message easier for the recipient since it’s within the same system.