A big reason I love 3D printing is the massive community of 3D-printing enthusiasts online. There are times when I'm either too lazy to make my own designs or I just don't have the required technical know-how to create a 3D model for printing. That's how most beginners start. In such cases, I can simply go online and look for a suitable model in any of the top 3D printing model databases. Several websites, like Printables, Makerworld, Thingiverse, etc., have thousands of projects to choose from. The only challenge is, if you're looking for something niche, you'll have to carry out a search on all platforms to find exactly what you're looking for. This is both time-consuming and, more often than not, impossible, since you may not be aware of a few platforms that host print files.

Thankfully, Yeggi tackles this issue by acting like an aggregator that brings together all 3D printing files and models in one place for you to check out and download. Along with being a universal search engine, Yeggi also has a few cool features that will convince you to use the service regardless of whether you're a beginner or a pro at 3D printing.

5 A universal 3D-printing search engine

Houses a repository of prints from multiple sources

There are thousands of 3D-printing enthusiasts all over the world who upload their models online for others to use. However, not all of them upload their designs to the same platform. Some may upload them to Printables, while others may prefer Thingiverse. In such instances, it becomes difficult to find the exact file you're looking for. If you look for a keyword on Printables, you may not find any prints related to it there. You then look for it on a different site, but nothing there either. At this point, you may give up.

With Yeggi, searching for a keyword automatically means the platform looks for it on every single 3D-printing database out there. This way, you don't have to manually look for it on multiple websites. Not only does it save you some time, but it also ensures you don't forget to look at some unpopular websites.

4 Has both free and paid options

Pick what you want

Some models that are extremely intricate or complex may be available as a paid version or at a premium instead of being available to download for free. Yeggi lists these options too, along with free versions. A big advantage of this is that those who want to experiment with a print can just get the free version.

But those who want the best designs and can afford to pay for them can do so. This way, the interests of both kinds of parties are met. For instance, let's say you want to print a wallet. There may be a few free versions with standard designs. You might find a model with a cool design that even has extras like an AirTag slot, but you need to pay for it. If you're willing to do so, you're getting the best version. Whereas if you don't, Yeggi still lists all the free versions it can find online.

3 Advanced filter for search

In continuation of the previous point, some users may be clear that they do not want to pay for a 3D model. Yeggi lets you filter paid models and only display the free ones. The reverse is also possible, so in case you don't find a free model, you can decide if you want to pay for one and find the relevant option.

Along with filtering by cost, Yeggi also lets you decide if you want to see results that are the best match for your search term, or if you want the latest results linked to the keyword. Ideally, I would recommend picking the best match filter since it shows the models that have been downloaded the highest number of times, and those are the ones that are generally highly rated.

2 Can order prints from third-party sources

Handy if you don't have a 3D printer

While other 3D printing websites only host models and designs to download, Yeggi goes one step further and even allows users to get the models 3D-printed and delivered to their address. Of course, the primary use case for this is for those who don't own a 3D printer.

However, it can also be used by those who have a printer, but one that's not capable enough to handle a complex print. For instance, I have a 3D printer with the ability to feed just one color of filament at once. So, it's a hassle for me to print a figurine or something of that sort with multiple colors. Instead of breaking my head over how I can do it, I can simply delegate the print job to a third party. Yeggi suggests a few options, and you can pick the one that's the most cost-effective for your requirements.

1 Quickly add models to your wishlist

Create lists for multiple themes

Finally, Yeggi lets you create a list of prints that you want to attempt in the future. While most 3D printing databases allow you to do it, the difference is that Yeggi allows curation of lists from across multiple sources. This is obviously not possible on other websites.

Apart from adding models to your list, you can also create multiple lists spanning across various categories. So, you can have one list for storage solutions, one for pet toys, one for fixing your broken furniture, etc. Notably, you don't have to log in with an account to create custom lists.

Level up your 3D-printing game

Even if you're someone who generally creates your own models for printing, you may want to take inspiration from others' models online to come up with your own designs. Additionally, everyone may not have the time to create intricate designs, so a platform like Yeggi is an excellent destination that you can visit to find the correct model for your requirements.