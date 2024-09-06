Monitoring and manually checking your PC or laptop specifications is something that everyone should be able to do in 2024. No, I don't mean physically opening it and looking at each component to make sure that everything is correct. It's much easier than that and, in most cases, can be done with software these days.

This is where CPU-Z comes in. CPU-Z is a lightweight and easy-to-use program that will gather information on your PC's components. This is especially useful if you've just bought a new PC or laptop and want to verify that the components are exactly what you've been told they were. It also comes in handy if you are looking to upgrade as it will tell you what components you have, so you can look into a proper upgrade path.

4 Make sure you have the components you're supposed to

Double-checking things just in case

Close

I know this may sound silly, but it is very important to be able to verify what you're buying. These days, we hear too many stories of people being duped when it comes to purchasing a PC. While there are still ways around it, CPU-Z can show you information on what CPU, motherboard, RAM, and graphics cards are in a PC or laptop.

It's not always because someone is trying to pull a fast one over on you. Sometimes it's just nice to know what is inside your device. This will help you should you want to upgrade your current system or look into something a bit more powerful if your current PC or laptop isn't quite meeting your needs.

3 Checking your components are running at their rated speeds

You may think everything is fine, but this isn't always the case

This is a big one! Sometimes, even though you have all the components you are supposed to, something may not quite be running right. For instance, you might need to enable XMP for your RAM to make sure it is running at its optimal speed. Using CPU-Z makes it easy to check your RAM speed, the type of RAM you have, and its total capacity.

When looking at the Memory TAB on CPU-Z, it is important to remember that DDR stands for Double Data Rate. This means that if your DRAM frequency is showing as 3000MHz, it's actually running at 6000MHz as you would need to double it. It still amazes me the amount of confusion this has caused over the years and could likely be the cause behind the sudden uprising in using MT/s for RAM speeds.

2 Benchmark and compare your CPU against others

Are you getting the performance you need?

If you're looking to check out your CPU performance and compare it against others, CPU-Z can help with this as well. Simply head over to the bench tab where you can benchmark or even just stress test your CPU. You can even choose a CPU as a reference point to see how your current CPU stacks up performance-wise.

Benchmarking and stress testing your CPU can be a great way to check its stability. If you also monitor the CPU temperature while doing so, it can also be a good indication of how hot it will run when doing higher-intensity tasks. This can let you know if other changes are needed, such as reapplying new thermal paste or maybe even looking into lowering your CPU voltage.

1 It's easy to use

There really is no reason not to have it

The main reason every Windows PC should have CPU-Z is that it's ridiculously easy to use. Simply download it, open it, and click the tab that you want to monitor. It really doesn't get much simpler than that and, in this day and age, it's something everyone should want to do, and know how to do.

Being able to verify the components in your PC or laptop and make sure they are running at their correct speeds is important. It will also leave you with a feeling of satisfaction and peace of mind that you've been able to verify things so easily.

Is it really worth my time?

Yes, it is worth everyone's time. In fact, it really takes no time at all and in most instances, CPU-Z can be downloaded and up and running within a matter of minutes. It also doesn't take long to see which components you have and verify they are running at their stated speeds. Taking just 5-10 min of your time will allow you to know that your Windows PC or laptop is running as it should which is worth it for everyone!