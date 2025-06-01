One of the best aspects of the Steam Deck is how much control you have over both the hardware and software. With a vibrant ecosystem of modders and developers, and easy tools like Decky Loader, everyone's Steam Deck looks a little bit different in its configuration. But there's one utility every Steam Deck owner should have installed. It's called SimpleDeckyTDP, and I couldn't imagine using my Steam Deck without it.

7 A simple install via Decky Loader

Have your cake, and eat it, too