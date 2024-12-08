There is no shortage of Excel alternatives out there. Every time a new Excel challenger arrives in the market, they come with tall claims to replace Microsoft’s legacy software. Declared dead countless times, Excel stubbornly refuses to fade away. Because beneath its seemingly simple interface lies a powerhouse of versatility and functionality that continues to prove invaluable for individuals and businesses alike. In this post, I will explore key reasons why Excel will never truly be replaced.

7 Familiarity and accessibility

Microsoft Excel is pre-installed on all Windows devices. This means people have immediate access to it without needing to purchase or download anything extra. Besides, it’s available on every platform you can think of. You can use it on Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android, and even on Linux and Chrome via the robust web version.

Unlike new-age solutions, Excel brings familiarity to the table. The basic layout, with rows, columns, and cells, is user-friendly and something most people grasp quickly. Simple tasks like data entry and basic calculations are easy to learn.

6 Versatile nature

Excel's versatility and adaptability are key reasons it remains a top choice. Although it’s known for calculations, Excel can handle diverse data types like text, dates, time, and even images. Whether you want to manage projects, create a monthly budget, manage sales data, or track inventory, Excel can get the job done without breaking a sweat. This flexibility is powerful and you no longer need to invest in dozens of specialized tools in your workflow.

Besides, Excel doesn’t dictate how you organize data. You can create simple lists and complex tables with nested information, or even use it to create puzzles.

5 Powerful feature set

Excel’s powerful features are the engine behind its ever-growing popularity. Whether you want to organize data to find what you need, see your top-performing products, or find customers with overdue payments, you have ample options like PivotTables, formulas, and functions to manipulate and reveal hidden insights from data.

Excel also offers dozens of charts and graphs to visualize your data better. You can explore conditional formatting to highlight important data points or trends with visual cues. Microsoft’s solution really shines in terms of automation. You can record macros to record repetitive actions and play them back with a single click. Advanced users can go a step ahead by utilizing VBA to create custom functions and build mini-applications for their workflow.

Overall, none of the Excel rivals come close to it in terms of the feature set on offer.

4 Ecosystem and integration

Being in the market for over three decades, there is no shortage of guides, online materials, documentation, and online courses to master Excel’s advanced techniques. Excel also has a wealth of template libraries from Microsoft and third-party sources. Whether you want to create a monthly budget, project planner, back-to-school planner, loan tracker, or even a family tree, there is a suitable template to get started quickly.

Besides being a part of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, Excel works seamlessly with other Office applications like OneDrive, OneNote, Outlook, and Word. You can even access your frequently used workbooks right from the Windows Start Menu. Excel can import and export data in various formats, including CSV, TXT, XML, and even web pages.

3 Customization and personalization

Excel’s customization options are a big part of why many people stick with it. You can tweak the table shade, explore conditional formatting to color-code cells based on rules, and explore dozens of chart customization options just to get the right look.

With multiple fonts, colors, borders, and cell styles, you have ample options to make your spreadsheets visually appealing and professional. Most Excel alternatives don’t come close to such a level of customization.

2 Cost-effectiveness

For many individuals, businesses, and enterprises, Excel is already part of their Microsoft 365 subscription. Along with Excel, the bundle also unlocks other productivity tools like OneDrive, Word, PowerPoint, and more in your workflow.

Instead of paying individually for specific apps, most businesses simply continue with Excel for different use cases. Besides, other fancy data analysis and visualization tools require a learning curve and monthly subscriptions, which can add up, especially for large businesses with hundreds of employees.

