Following three months of beta testing with developers and enthusiasts, iOS 17 is now available to anybody with a recent iPhone model. And while iOS 17.0 introduces most of the features and changes Apple previewed during WWDC23, this version's lifecycle is only starting. Beyond StandBy mode and communication upgrades, future iOS 17.x builds are expected to bring some handy additions to the table, and there are three, in particular, I'm keeping an eye on.

1 Apple Journal app

Source: Apple

The iPhone maker first unveiled the Journal app back in June as a central hub for data revolving around a user's day. It'll compile some photos you've taken, playlists you've listened to, workouts you've completed, and other things you've done throughout the day. You can also be optionally prompted to add your thoughts to the entry, in case you want to remember a certain detail later on. The Journal app is essentially a personal diary that will make looking back at older memories and moments easier.

As someone who has become selectively forgetful, I'm hoping that Journal will help preserve more of my daily experiences. The Photos app, with its geotagged media and auto-generated memories, already helps us look back at special occasions. I expect Journal to act as a supercharged version of this functionality, which would make our digital recollections even richer. The app is especially promising since it will also support data from third-party apps.

2 Collaborative playlists in Apple Music

Apple Music has become increasingly more entertaining and feature-packed. On tvOS 17, for example, users can now appear on the TV screen next to a song's live lyrics with Apple Music Sing, turning the app into a karaoke machine. However, a highly requested social feature remains missing: collaborative playlists.

I'll admit that I suck at creating playlists from scratch. I usually just listen to whatever's already been created by other users and editors. Sometimes, I'll play certain genres' auto-generated radios based on my mood. I've been waiting for collaborative playlists so I can contribute to mutual friends' playlists without having to do the heavy lifting on my own. It'll also be a great way to help friends discover new songs and receive their recommendations in return as long as we keep adding new selections.

3 AirDrop over internet

Users can already bring their iPhones close together to exchange contact cards or initiate an AirDrop transfer in iOS 17.0. However, a future version of iOS 17 will make AirDrop even more practical. When friends take group photos on their iPhones during an outing, I always request that they AirDrop them to me on the spot rather than rely on an instant messaging app to preserve their metadata, quality, geotags, and so on. However, this exchange often happens right before going our separate ways, so we have to just stand around and wait until the AirDrop transfer concludes.

A future iOS 17.x version will fix this problem by relying on the internet if a user walks away. This way, we neither have to wait nor interrupt the data exchange. Of course, the files will be downloaded in their original, uncompressed qualities, just like how AirDrop currently functions.

Beyond these additions

We don't know when exactly Apple will introduce the Journal app, collaborative playlists in Apple Music, and AirDrop over the internet. However, the company has stated that they'll be arriving later this year, so we could be seeing them on iOS 17.1 or iOS 17.2.

Apart from those, there are also some other offerings that will launch later on, such as PDF form detection, a playlist for favorite songs in Apple Music, enhancements to the Messages app, and more. And as always, Apple will likely release unannounced features in the coming months, as iOS 17's lifecycle has just started.