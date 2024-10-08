Last week, Microsoft finally unleashed Windows 11 version 24H2 onto the world, but that wasn't all that was new for Windows fans. The company also announced new features coming to Copilot+ PCs in the next few months, including the long-awaited return of Recall.

This was a very exciting announcement, especially because I've been a big believer in Recall ever since we first heard about it, even before it was officially announced. I know there have been some privacy controversies surrounding the feature, but I believe there's potential for a lot more good than bad here.

Copilot+ needs a selling point

AI has to add actual value to the experience

We've reviewed many a Copilot+ PC here at XDA so far, with many Qualcomm-powered PCs coming across our desks. We loved those laptops, but if you look into it, you'll see that it's never really for what Copilot+ has to offer right now. All these AI-powered features that run on the NPU are basically worthless. Windows Studio Effects are a neat party trick you use once, but after that, there's no reason to care. Generating images in Paint is just sort of irrelevant, and changing a photo's style in the Photos app is even more so.

Recall was always what made Copilot+ sound cool, and when Microsoft pulled that feature for the official release, it all fell apart. With its return, Microsoft has a chance to save the Copilot+ branding and give it some proper meaning. Microsoft knows its current features are worthless, too, since it's adding a lot more capabilities that sound much cooler, like generative fill in Paint and Click to Do across the operating system.

These new features, combined with Recall, really make Copilot+ that much more exciting. Hopefully Microsoft can keep building more and more features around the NPU to make it really worth it.

I still believe in the concept

The Windows Timeline was always a good idea