I've talked about external GPUs quite a bit in the past and even reviewed a couple of them. I'm a big fan of the promise of external GPUs, whether it's for use with a laptop or a mini PC that doesn't need a lot of power all the time. But as much as I like the idea of external GPUs, I have to admit that the concept just doesn't make sense for most people.

You may have been tempted by external GPUs based on some of my previous writings, but if I'm being completely realistic, you probably shouldn't bite the bullet. Here are a few reasons why external GPUs really aren't meant to be for everyone.

4 They add complexity

Another item for your desk setup

Close

First off, it's worth noting that a setup using an external GPU is inherently going to be a bit more complex to manage. Rather than having just a laptop or a desktop, you now have to have space for your laptop, your external GPU, and your peripherals if you choose to use them. If you're playing with a keyboard and mouse, all of these components quickly add up and take up a lot of space on your desk.

Plus, you may need more cables to run it all. Of course, you may need more cables to run it all, too. Maybe you can just connect all your peripherals to your external GPU, which does simplify things, but if you can't, then plugging everything into your laptop every time is a bit of a hassle. Or, say, if you sometimes want to use your monitor without the external GPU, that means swapping the HDMI cable around or having multiple cables connected to your monitor.

It's far from the biggest problem, but if you like a clean setup like I do, an external GPU can sometimes be more of a problem than a solution.

3 Bandwidth limitations

Thunderbolt holds external GPUs back

GPUs are incredibly powerful hardware, but part of the reason they do their job so well is the large bandwidth and low latency they when connected directly to your desktop's motherboard. Modern GPUs use a PCIe 4.0 x16 connection, which means they have a total bi-directional bandwidth of 64GB/s (that's gigabytes, not gigabits).

But the most common standard for external GPUs right now is Thunderbolt 3 or 4, and that protocol only comes with bi-directional bandwidth up to 40Gbps (gigabits), which equates to around 5GB/s. And that's for the entire connection, which includes USB ports and other potential uses for the technology, so the effective bandwidth available to a GPU is even smaller. In my testing, a Thunderbolt/USB4 GPU achieved no more than 2.5GB/s of bandwidth, which is a very far cry from the full potential of a desktop GPU.

Thunderbolt 5 is on the way and promises up to 80Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth, or up to 120Gbps in a single direction. That's similar to another interface used for some eGPUs, OCuLink, and it's a major step up, but it's still far from the full potential that most modern GPUs can offer. A high-end GPU like the GeForce RTX 4090 will be extremely held back when connected externally like this.

2 Laptops are inherently slower

A desktop GPU probably doesn't make the most sense