For a long time, Notion has been my go-to for managing everything from projects to personal notes. However, several limitations have finally pushed me to look for alternatives. If you are in the same place and aiming for better control over your data, freedom of true offline work, the security of local workspaces, and the transparency of open-source, the search ends here. My journey has led me to AppFlowy, a promising alternative that directly addresses the pain points I have with Notion.

5 AppFlowy offers more flexibility in storing workspaces

I’m no longer limited to company servers only

One of the biggest issues for me with Notion has always been about data control. Especially after a recent incident where the company suspended all the workspaces in a specific region due to geopolitical pressure. The thought that a company, however reliable, holds the keys to all my information just doesn't sit well.

AppFlowy offers a completely different approach when it comes to storing my workspaces. I can store workspaces locally, on an AppFlowy cloud, and even self-host data on servers I prefer. I haven’t set it up on my own server just yet, but I definitely plan to follow the route once all my workspaces are up and running.

4 The AI integration is way better

Pick your favorite AI model