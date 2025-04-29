If you're looking for Docker containers that can save you money, look no further than Firefly III. Not only is the finance management app free and open-source, but you can also self-host it in Docker to protect your personal information.

I tried out Firefly III to see how it could visualize my data and help me get a better idea of my financial situation. After experimenting with the different features and automations, I think that Firefly III may just be the best Docker container for managing your finances.

Related I built a personal finance dashboard in Python to track my income and expenditure If you're tired of using Excel or other software to graph your expenses, you can build your own program to do it instead.

4 You can choose how to import your data

You don't need to link to your bank account