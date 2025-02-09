Freelancers may have "free" in their title, but their time is anything but. Being your own boss means handling everything yourself — from managing clients and tracking projects to overseeing subcontractors and doing your own accounting. That’s a lot for one person running a small business from a home office. While solopreneurs juggle all these tasks, they can at least streamline their processes to stay more productive at their actual work.

One way to do that is by incorporating network-attached storage (NAS) into your workflow. A NAS offers immense benefits for professionals, especially those with a small home office setup. Many top consumer NAS models are designed specifically for this purpose, helping to simplify and optimize your work. Here are a few ways a NAS can enhance your freelance workflow:

7 Automatic backups can save the day

Unpleasant surprises — no more!

A good way to keep your important files safe is by regularly backing them up — to an external device for additional security. You can do all that with a NAS, and it even lets you automate the process so that you don’t find yourself setting up backup tasks manually every single day. While routine backups are always helpful, they become essential in a crisis.

If your laptop fails or gets lost, you’d be at a loss if all your data was stored solely on that laptop. With a copy on a NAS, you can quickly retrieve your data and meet your deadlines. You can back up and keep your files in sync across all your devices, as modern NAS units support a variety of platforms, including Windows, Android, and Apple’s phones and computers.

Additionally, NAS devices use RAID for data redundancy, which acts as a failsafe against drive failures. With this worry out of the way, you can focus on your actual work and improve your productivity.

6 Work from your favorite café

Freedom from carrying around portable hard drives

People who routinely work with large files, such as 4K videos, find it difficult to work remotely because carrying so much data often requires multiple portable hard drives, which are cumbersome to manage. A NAS device not only lets you keep all your files in one place, but it also allows you to set up secure remote file access so you can manage your files with just an internet connection — no matter where you are.

Creators who like to work from a neighborhood café while sipping coffee or from a co-working space away from the chaos of home will find this feature particularly useful. With the sync feature set up (as mentioned earlier), your NAS can automatically keep a copy of necessary project files on your laptop, saving you from having to download them using the spotty café Wi-Fi. And when you’re done, they will automatically update on the NAS. It doesn’t get simpler than that!

5 Securely share files with your clients

There’s nothing like having a personal cloud

When handling files that belong to your clients, you must take extra care to protect their security and privacy. Storing your files in the cloud makes them susceptible to unnecessary file scanning from the service provider, whether for advertising or other purposes. What you need instead is a NAS, which can function as your own private cloud storage — one that you control.

Your NAS is a file storage solution with a lower risk of data leaks, provided you take basic security precautions. Most NAS makers provide a range of QoS features that let you control who can access files, and they even allow you to share confidential files and folders with external parties, just like Google Drive. NAS devices also come with additional encryption options to keep your files locked, unlike many mainstream cloud storage solutions, which require you to manually encrypt files using third-party tools before uploading them — a tedious process that one can avoid.

4 Possibility to scale further

Your NAS can grow with your business

With cloud storage, you can pay for a higher-tier plan to get more space. But since you own the hardware with a NAS, you’ll need to expand the hardware yourself. Fortunately, many NAS models support expansion units, allowing you to add more drives as your data storage needs grow — without upgrading the main NAS, that is. This makes it a far more cost-efficient solution in the long run.

Additionally, many brands offer granular access control tools, allowing you to create user groups and profiles to restrict access to authorized parties only. If you work with a lot of subcontractors, you can ensure that they don’t accidentally gain access to sensitive business data. Small business owners will benefit the most from these scalability features, as they don’t require a costly hardware upgrade every few years.

3 All your data in one place

No need to juggle multiple cloud services

Source: Synology

A network storage device works as a central location to store and manage all your data. Even if your files are spread across your laptop, desktop computer, tablet, and phone, the NAS can sync them all to one location and keep them updated everywhere. This is particularly helpful if you keep an archive of your past work or are legally required to store client data for a certain period — many NAS products come with compliance features built-in to make this easier.

NAS operating systems follow the traditional folder and sub-folder structure you’re familiar with from Windows and Linux, so there’s no learning curve. You can organize your project files under each year and month, for example, making file retrieval and project management seamless — QNAP even recently launched an AI search tool to help locate files with searches in your natural language.

2 Share your NAS device with the family

One NAS for everything

Source: Mockup.photos

Working from home means sharing household resources for your office, so why not the NAS as well? If you need a NAS for non-work purposes, such as backing up family photos or streaming movies using Plex, there’s no need to buy a second NAS. Most NAS makers provide built-in solutions to separate your work and personal life so that nothing accidentally ends up in the wrong place.

From the user list, it’s easy to set up profiles for each of your family members, allowing them to access only the folders and sections you permit. This way, everyone has their own space to back up and retrieve their data. You can even set up user groups, such as one for your family, with collective permissions for shared folders, keeping work and personal files separate while avoiding the need for extra hardware.

1 Save cash by moving from cloud to NAS

Owning your server is cheaper in the long run