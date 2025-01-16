AMD has found itself in quite the situation. Nvidia continues to dominate the top-end of the GPU market with the $1,999 announcement of the RTX 5090, but the company is also experiencing competition in the lower end from Intel with the new B-series. AMD's RX 7000 series GPUs were solid performers and the RX 7900 XTX was one of my favorites from this most recent GPU generation. However, FSR didn't compete against DLSS and even Intel is using AI for its super sampling tech, so AMD is bringing FSR 4 to the table with next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs, and here's why you should be excited.

3 Better gaming performance using AI

Close

RDNA 4 from AMD is very exciting for the GPU market as it will launch alongside Arc B-series and RTX 50 series GPUs. The company's FSR isn't the best solution, especially when compared to Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS as it relies heavily on software to do the heavy pushing. That's set to change with RDNA 4 and AMD will likely include the necessary hardware to help boost the performance and quality of its sampling technology. Having three healthy players in the GPU space is great for gamers as this should reduce prices and make graphics cards once again more affordable.

We've already seen the start of this with the Intel Arc A-series and the B580 simply expanded on Intel's initial offering with improved performance and an incredibly affordable price tag. FSR 4 will provide ample reason to pick AMD's next-gen GPUs, so long as they perform well with improved raw performance and excellent 1440p and 4K experience as we saw with the RX 7000 series. By utilizing AI for FSR 4, AMD will be able to better leverage not only discrete graphics cards within desktop systems but also GPUs installed on mobile devices such as laptops and gaming handhelds.