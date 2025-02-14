Thanks to its powerful and flexible way of connecting ideas and building a personal wiki, Obsidian has quickly become a favorite for personal knowledge management (PKM) enthusiasts. While it shines with a graph view, markdown support, and a robust plugin ecosystem, Obsidian misses out on one key element — Calendar support.

Rivals like Capacities, Notion, and Reflect Notes offer a solid calendar integration, and if you crave the same for your Obsidian vault, it’s time to look for a third-party plugin called Full Calendar. It bridges that crucial gap and a much-needed calendar functionality directly into Obsidian. Here are the top reasons why it has become an indispensable part of my Obsidian setup.

Why do you need a calendar integration in Obsidian?

Obsidian, while a fantastic tool for connecting ideas, often falls short when it comes to time management. Calendar integration isn't just a nice-to-have; it's essential for a truly effective PKM system.

It lets you visualize your schedule (more on that later), link a meeting note related to the event, and glance over different calendar views to manage your events like a pro. With Full Calendar, you no longer need to switch between different apps just to keep your schedule in check. It surely is a productivity booster for Obsidian users.

You should first disable the restricted mode in Obsidian and head to the plugins library to install the Full Calendar plugin. Check out my dedicated guide to make these tweaks.

5 Multiple calendar views

Pick a view that you prefer