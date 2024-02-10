Key Takeaways Many gaming laptops have evolved to be sleek and professional, making them more appealing to a wider audience.

The line between work and play is increasingly blurred thanks to gaming laptops that have impressive displays and features suitable for specialized work.

Advances in AI technology and improved cooling systems have reduced overheating issues, allowing gaming laptops to offer better performance.

One of the first laptops I ever bought for myself was an HP Pavilion with (if I recall correctly) a low-end Nvidia GeForce Go discrete GPU. This was about 17 years ago, and the laptop was chunky and prone to overheating to the point where I'd put ice packs beneath it to cool it down. As far as my parents were concerned, I bought the laptop for school work, but it ended up seeing a lot more Diablo II and Counter-Strike than essays and research.

Since then, gaming laptops have gone through many notable changes. Even so, it wasn't until much more recently — as in the last half-decade — that I moved away from my staunch recommendation that people build their own desktop gaming PC. Gaming laptops have improved to the point where my recommendations aren't so one-sided, and I often find myself gushing about the latest mobile PCs.

However, a poor reputation remains in many people's minds, and there certainly are some valid criticisms. But there are also some great reasons why gaming laptops are now a more viable desktop alternative than ever before.

4 Gaming laptop design is in a great place

Often hard to distinguish between a consumer and gaming laptop

Many people eschew gaming laptops simply based on their looks. In many cases, it's for good reason. Chunky plastic designs with aggressive styling aren't for everyone, especially if you aren't using your laptop for full-time gaming. And while there are certainly still many gaming laptops that focus on delivering the — what I would consider dated — look, there are increasingly more options that lean toward a more professional, understated appearance.

Razer's modern Blade lineup, the result of years of evolution after the first model was introduced in 2012, looks like a MacBook Pro and has many high-end features geared toward delivering the best gaming experience possible. On the more affordable side, Lenovo's Legion stable is producing some of the best gaming laptops on the market right now, with plenty of different models to suit nearly all budgets. They have a clean aesthetic that I wouldn't be embarrassed to use in a more professional setting.

I also love the trend of moving the ports you use most to the back edge of the laptop. It has resulted in easier cable management, as well as more room for exhaust.

Related Are the M3 MacBook Pros good for gaming? Is Apple's M3 processor line the hardware that gamers have been waiting for? Or is it all marketing fluff?

3 Gaming laptops increasingly blur the line between work and play

One laptop can do it all

Yes, that's a gaming laptop.

With modern gaming laptop design trends in mind, it's easy to see how it's no longer a reach to bring a gaming PC into an office for a day's work. Again using Lenovo's laptops as an example, the Legion Pro and Slim series could easily be mistaken for a regular laptop for those who aren't keeping up with laptop trends.

Considering gaming laptops often have impressive displays with an elevated refresh rate, accurate color reproduction, and a focus on eye care, there's no reason you can't get into specialized work without spending extra money on a high-end external display.

And while battery life is still pretty much atrocious across the board when you're gaming with a dedicated GPU, the rising prevalence of MUX switches — which allow you to manually enable/disable the discrete GPU — and more automated systems like Advanced Optimus have made battery life better than ever for non-gaming work.

2 Gaming laptop display tech is popping off

Want to see what you're missing?

Close

Many assume that a gaming laptop's display should be considered a backup for when you can't plug into an external monitor. In many cases, that remains true, especially in more budget-minded PCs. You also might want to save some money and opt for a lesser display configuration, only to rely on your desktop monitor most of the time. No problem with that. But what about users who want everything in one package?

We're now seeing an increase in laptops offering OLED and mini-LED tech to satisfy those who want a brilliant display they can take anywhere. The Omen Transcend 16 (2023) that I reviewed absolutely blew me away with its mini-LED screen, and it's perfect for not only gaming but specialized work as well.

It's also important to note that the embattled relationship between PC gaming and HDR is starting to change. Nvidia is preparing a "TrueHDR" tool that uses AI to convert SDR games to HDR in real time, which is great news for anyone who can't stand the sub-par results of AutoHDR in Windows. More and more PC games are releasing with HDR support, and you no longer have to rely on a desktop monitor to get great results.

Related HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023) review: A Mini-LED display and strong CPU power The Omen Transcend is the priciest of all HP's gaming laptops, but it has a number of premium features to make up for the cost.

1 Overheating is (almost) a thing of the past

AI works behind the scenes to balance power where it's needed most

AI is becoming ever-more prevalent in laptops; just look at the fact that Microsoft added a dedicated Copilot key to Windows 11 laptops, a major change that doesn't come around often. We're going to continue to see a huge push in consumer laptops in the coming months and years, but gaming laptops have already been using AI to balance performance and heat for years.

Gaming laptops generally used to be allowed to run full-out until they were throttled by heat and power constraints. That's still the case in some models, but most modern gaming laptops now have intelligent balancing of power between components to prevent the system from overheating.

While you're still seeing a cap on potential performance caused by design constraints, these AI systems are trained well to recognize where more power (and thus more heat) will make the most positive difference for the task at hand.

As AI gets better — and manufacturers continue to evolve internal cooling solutions — gaming laptops will continue to be able to offer better performance.

Related Microsoft year in review 2023: The year of Copilot 2023 is the year Microsoft fully embraced AI, left behind Windows 7, and made its biggest acquisition ever. Let's take a look back at the highlights.

Have you changed your mind about gaming laptops?

Gaming laptops have been changing quickly in recent years, and there's more reason than ever to consider one as your next gaming device. I've seen them come a long way since my old HP Pavilion had a meltdown nearly two decades ago, and I'm confident that PC manufacturers are on the right path when it comes to raising the popularity of gaming on the go.