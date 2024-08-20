Key Takeaways Gaming PCs excel in performance, customization, and upgradability, offering more than other kinds of PCs.

Investing in a gaming PC ensures superior specs and more value for your money.

Gaming PCs need less frequent upgrades compared to other PCsm and can handle various workloads besides gaming.

Those of us who have used gaming PCs for years don't need to be convinced of their benefits. The platform arguably provides the most potent experience for gaming, along with a host of other workloads. However, for non-gamers contemplating buying a new PC this year, amidst all the hype surrounding AI PCs, Snapdragon X chips, and upcoming laptop processors, the advantages of a gaming PC might not be as apparent to these other types of consumers.

I believe that unless you're a student who can't spare the cash for it or someone who's working within a strict budget, there's no need to buy anything other than a gaming desktop or laptop in 2024. Don't spend more on an "AI PC" if you don't know what you'll do with it, or on a Snapdragon X laptop that might not play well (yet) with the games or applications you run regularly. Instead, focus on the 3 major advantages that a gaming PC squarely has over all other kinds of PCs.

3 You're usually ensured of superior specs

It's not just the GPU that's up to snuff

A gaming PC is usually characterized by a dedicated GPU instead of onboard graphics and a CPU prioritizing performance over power efficiency. However, that's not all you're getting — if you're buying one of the best gaming PCs or laptops, you can usually rest assured you're getting plenty of high-speed RAM, high-speed NVMe storage, a quality motherboard, and a strong PSU (in the case of a desktop).

Unlike an office PC, thin-and-light work laptop, or mini PC, you're not sacrificing one aspect of your computer for others (except portability, of course). A gaming PC excels in performance, customization, upgradability, and versatility, thanks to its gaming-focused specifications that are usually more than enough for any other type of workload you may throw at it.

2 You get a lot more for your money

Compared to underpowered desktops and laptops

Sure, you can argue against the necessity for a gaming computer if you're not a hardcore gamer. However, think about the value proposition of a non-gaming PC, whether it's a basic entry-level machine, a mid-range one without a dedicated GPU, or even a high-end ultra-thin laptop lacking in gaming chops. Whichever one you buy, you're either prioritizing short-term savings or throwing away money without getting "the most PC you can" for it.

You might not want to spend over a grand on a high-end machine without getting the most powerful specs you can out of it.

You might not be playing games right now, but you might want to in the next few months or years. A gaming laptop or desktop built around gaming will be capable enough for all your non-gaming workloads right now, plus ready to take on any gaming sessions you find time for later. If you're like me, you might not want to spend over a grand on a high-end machine without getting the most powerful specs you can out of it.

1 You don't need to upgrade often

Gaming PCs can last you longer