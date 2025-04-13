I have been 3D printing for several years as a hobby, and I can boldly say it’s one of the most interesting and rewarding things I’ve ever gotten into. The ability to think of and recreate something and, generally, the hands-on experimentation, makes it endlessly fun. From 3D printing desk toys and games, and decorative 3D prints to personalizing my PC and GPU, there is always something new to explore. Even though there are several things I wished someone had told me before I started 3D printing, I can confidently say it’s a hobby worth exploring, and I have been trying to convince everyone to get into it for the reasons below.

4 You can produce replacement parts much cheaper than buying them

3D printing small replacement parts is faster