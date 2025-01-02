A network-attached storage (NAS) system serves different purposes depending on its setup. For instance, in a home setting, it is not the primary storage device but rather a backup unit for your phone and laptop, as well as the central storage hub for your movies and TV shows. On the other hand, businesses often use a NAS as their primary storage solution, and their critical data needs a reliable backup device. That’s where a second NAS becomes essential and not just a recommendation. It offers multiple functions that can significantly enhance the data safety and integrity of your business.

If you’re not fully convinced yet, here are six compelling reasons to add a second NAS to your setup.

6 Use it as an expansion unit

Getting more storage on your existing NAS is easier than you think

When your NAS is running out of storage, you typically have two options. Either upgrade the hard drives — provided the existing ones aren’t of the maximum capacity supported by your NAS — or invest in a larger NAS with more bays, after factoring in futureproofing. However, both options require significant effort. Upgrading hard drives or switching the enclosure involves transferring large amounts of data while ensuring nothing is lost in the process. On top of that, you have to deal with lengthy downtimes — something businesses often cannot afford.

To address these challenges, many consumer and business-grade NAS models include expansion ports that allow you to connect another NAS. This secondary unit is often a dedicated expansion unit with just drive bays to accommodate more HDDs and no processing power of its own. It lets you add more storage seamlessly without disrupting ongoing operations. Expansion units from the same brand as your main NAS can communicate effortlessly with each other, requiring minimal setup time. This makes adding a second NAS far simpler and more efficient than upgrading or replacing your existing system.

5 Get some internal testing done

A second NAS can safeguard your main unit from disruptions

Source: Wikimedia Commons

In business environments, deploying new applications and establishing user processes often requires thorough testing before rolling them out for widespread use. Whether it’s content management systems, inventory tracking, testing apps on virtual machines, or maintaining SQL databases, such implementations need to work seamlessly to avoid any problems. A single misstep by the IT team during deployment can disrupt critical operations and impact productivity for the entire workforce.

By using a secondary NAS, businesses can create a dedicated testing environment that’s either connected to the main NAS or entirely separate. This setup allows IT teams to test processes and applications without risking the integrity of the primary NAS. Isolating the testing environment also protects data on the main NAS from potential loss caused by malfunctioning apps or failed updates. Even with a backup in place, data recovery can consume precious business hours, which shouldn’t be relied upon completely as a failsafe. With a secondary NAS for testing, businesses can prevent these scenarios and maintain smoother operations.

4 Dedicated NAS units for each task

Spread the resources and workload for enhanced efficiency

Both home and business users often rely on their NAS for a variety of tasks — file sharing, remote access, surveillance, media streaming, virtual machines, web servers, and whatnot. While running multiple applications concurrently may be manageable at home, it can strain resources in a business setting where the number of users is much higher — we’re talking hundreds of simultaneous users. A single NAS handling that many requests can easily become a bottleneck, reducing efficiency and user experience.

A second NAS can alleviate this issue by allowing you to assign specific tasks to dedicated units instead of running all the apps on a single NAS. For instance, businesses can use budget-friendly NAS models for surveillance alone, ensuring uninterrupted monitoring of security cameras. Similarly, consumer data can be stored separately from internal files used by employees more frequently. This separation not only improves system performance, but also enhances data privacy. By distributing workloads across multiple NAS units, you can ensure smoother operations and better resource management.

3 Take privacy up a notch

A second NAS is a no-brainer for data security

Using a single NAS for all purposes can compromise both the efficiency and privacy of your system. Granting team-wide access to the main NAS makes it difficult to enforce strict usage controls for sensitive data or even segregate it. By introducing a second NAS for confidential business data to your arrangement, you can implement stronger security measures and granular user permissions, ensuring only authorized personnel have access.

For example, a secondary NAS can house critical compliance data that only administrators or executives can access, staying out of reach of any other person on the team. This segregation enhances data security and prevents the main NAS from becoming overloaded. Additionally, separating data across multiple NAS units reduces vulnerability to external attacks. If one unit is compromised, the other remains unaffected, minimizing potential data loss. Monitoring access logs also becomes easier when fewer users interact with a specific unit, allowing quicker identification of potential breaches.

2 Increase redundancy and reliability

Who says you need the same RAID setup for every NAS?

A multi-NAS setup offers the flexibility to choose different RAID configurations for each unit based on its purpose. For critical business data, a secondary NAS can use RAID 1, which maintains an exact copy of the data on the NAS itself. This ensures that even if there is a drive failure, all data can be restored without loss.

Meanwhile, other NAS units in your business can be configured with RAID 5 or 6, which are more space-efficient and strike a balance between performance and data safety. These RAID types are typically used in enclosures with multiple bays and are suitable for all applications across home and business use.

Beyond RAID configurations across your network storage devices, you can enhance redundancy by connecting each NAS to separate power sources. This ensures continuous operation even during a power outage affecting one connection. With a multi-NAS setup, you gain greater control and reliability over your data infrastructure, reducing the risk of downtime or data loss.

1 Off-site backup strategy

The most crucial factor of them all