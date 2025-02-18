For years, GIMP has been one of the most well-known free alternatives to Photoshop. But let's be real — while it was powerful, it always felt a little rough around the edges. The interface was clunky; it lacked some crucial features, and it just didn't feel as polished as Photoshop.

But things have changed now that GIMP 3.0 is here, and it brings some serious improvements that might finally make you reconsider paying for a Photoshop subscription. If you've been on the fence about switching, this update could be the one that convinces you. Here are some of the biggest reasons why GIMP 3.0 might be the Photoshop replacement you've been waiting for.

Related 5 best open-source alternatives to Photoshop Find alternatives to Photoshop without risking your privacy

7 A modernized and more intuitive interface

It looks and feels better

One of the biggest complaints about the previous versions of GIMP was the interface. It felt outdated and sometimes confusing, especially if you were coming from Photoshop.

With GIMP 3.0, the interface has been modernized. The layout is cleaner and more intuitive, making it easier to navigate even if you've never used GIMP before. The menus, icons, and toolbars are more visually appealing and user-friendly, making the editing experience more enjoyable overall, especially thanks to the Legacy icon theme improvements.

6 Non-destructive editing finally!

Make any edits you want without changing the original image

One of the biggest reasons many professionals stick with Photoshop is its non-destructive editing features. In Photoshop, you can apply adjustments, filters, and effects without permanently altering the original image, giving you more flexibility and control over your work.

GIMP 3.0 has finally introduced a form of non-destructive editing. While it's not as advanced as Photoshop's adjustment layers just yet, it does support live filters, which allow you to apply effects without making permanent changes. This means you can tweak your edits as much as you want without having to start over from scratch.

For anyone who's used to working non-destructively in Photoshop, this is a huge step forward for GIMP. It makes experimenting with different effects and adjustments so much easier and brings it closer to professional-level editing. You're getting non-destructive editing for free with GIMP, which is a huge advantage over Photoshop.

5 Faster and smoother performance

GIMP got a performance boost

Close

If you've ever used older versions of GIMP, you might remember how sluggish it could be — at least when working with large files or applying effects. Thankfully, GIMP 3.0 is faster and more responsive than its predecessors.

This is largely thanks to the transition to GTK3, which optimizes the way the software runs on modern operating systems. GTK (GIMP Toolkit) is the framework that powers GIMP's interface and backend operations. Before GIMP 3.0, it mainly relied on GTK2, an aging version that hadn't seen major updates in years. Now, GIMP 3.0 handles complex tasks more efficiently with fewer crashes because GTK3 lets it take better advantage of modern GPUs, has improved HiDPI support, and has more responsive tools that feel snappier.

Even with all these improvements, GIMP 3.0 is still lighter than Photoshop. So you can enjoy a smoother GIMP experience without worrying about Photoshop slowing down your computer or eating up all your RAM.

4 Better PSD file support

It handles your PSD files more accurately