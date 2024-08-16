Key Takeaways GIMP is feature-rich with tools like layers and filters that rival Photoshop.

Highly customizable with custom layouts, themes, and keyboard shortcuts.

GIMP is free, open-source, cross-platform, and has strong community support.

Adobe Photoshop has completely dominated the digital image editing space. That said, it carries a hefty subscription price, and that alone can be a major barrier for many aspiring creatives and budget-conscious individuals. While there are dozens of Photoshop alternatives out there, GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) stands out as a compelling solution. Here are the top reasons why GIMP has a reputation as the premier free alternative to Photoshop.

5 Powerful and feature-rich

GIMP is high on features

Close

Although GIMP comes with a free price tag, it’s not slim on features. It packs in a long list of features that rival even the priciest image editing software found in Adobe Photoshop. For starters, it comes with numerous painting and drawing tools, such as brushes, pencils, and other artistic tools. Other standard add-ons include text tools, free select, crop, smudge, clone tools, and more. If you are moving from Adobe Photoshop to GIMP, the user interface may take some time getting used to. But if you make it past the learning curve, GIMP is an absolute joy to use.

The feature list continues with layers and masks for a seamless blending of multiple elements, filters and effects to enhance your images, the ability to create GIFs, and multiple selection tools to isolate specific parts of an image for astute editing. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, you won’t run out of tools when editing media files in GIMP.

4 Highly customizable and extensible

Make it work for you

GIMP has nailed the customization. You can rearrange docks, toolbars, and dialogs to create a custom layout if you would prefer to adjust your experience. GIMP also comes with several theme options, such as dark, gray, and light, to match your setup. You can even change the app icon theme and size, which is quite neat considering the free price tag.

GIMP supports a bunch of keyboard shortcuts to navigate the UI like a pro. You can even go ahead and customize these keyboard shortcuts as per your preferences to streamline your editing process in no time.

GIMP has an extensive list of plugins and add-ons. They improve your workflow and offer elements that are tricky to implement. With the latest 2.1 version of GIMP, it also supports several Photoshop plugins. The only issue is accessibility. You need to find them online manually, as there is no single repository. Like Photoshop, GIMP also supports scripts to automate repetitive tasks and complex workflows.

3 Cross-platform availability

Access GIMP on all your preferred devices

Unlike some of the capable Photoshop alternatives (looking at you, Pixelmator), GIMP is available on all platforms, including Mac, Windows, and Linux. There is an option to install GIMP via flatpack, too. Whether you move from Windows to Mac, or vice versa, you can continue your workflow using the familiar interface.

2 Free and open-source

Doesn’t hurt your wallet

GIMP is completely free to download and use, no strings attached. It only asks for a donation during startup, and that’s about it. It is an attractive option for hobbyists, students, and those starting out in the image editing space.

GIMP is also open-source, which means anyone can view, modify, and contribute to GIMP’s ongoing development. It ensures frequent updates and improvements to GIMP, and keeps it right up there with established rivals like Photoshop. It’s also helpful for security, as the wizards in the community can easily find vulnerabilities and fix them in no time.

1 Strong and active community

Long-term support is guaranteed

One of the great things about starting out with Adobe Photoshop is its active community. Whether you are looking for useful plugins, tips and tricks, tutorials for specific functions, or scripts to automate tasks, they are easily accessible. Fortunately, the same applies to GIMP, too.

Thanks to its open-source model, GIMP has a thriving community of passionate users and developers, regularly contributing to GIMP’s growth via forums, tutorials, and plugin development. Whether you're a GIMP beginner seeking guidance, or a pro user looking for advanced techniques, the GIMP community offers a wealth of knowledge and support. Give our separate guide a read if you want to learn more about the differences between GIMP and Photoshop.

Free doesn’t mean less

Although Photoshop is an industry standard, you don’t need to shell out $10 monthly or subscribe to expensive Creative Cloud plans to edit your images like a pro. Granted, GIMP does have a steep learning curve and a slightly outdated UI. But these factors shouldn’t discourage you from exploring this versatile image editor.

Aside from GIMP, there are a bunch of capable alternatives for popular Adobe apps out there. Check out our separate listicle to find all such apps and elevate your workflow in no time.