Google Bard started out pretty poorly when it was first launched. It felt like a rushed product that frequently got stuff wrong, but it's risen to become one of the best LLMs very quickly. Google has really done a lot of work with it to make it one of the best to use, and I use it way more than I use ChatGPT or Bing Chat. It's not perfect, and no LLM is, but it gets pretty close to being a companion that I've come to rely on for many things.

Also important to note is that we compared to the free version of ChatGPT. GPT-4 is much improved in many ways and may be able to achieve some of these too, but in terms of free LLMs, Google Bard has quickly become my go-to.

1 Google Bard can access the internet for free

ChatGPT is really behind the times

if you use ChatGPT, then you'll know that, despite its power, it can't actually access the internet or anything current. You can get internet access if you pay for it, but that's prohibitive for people who just want a tool to help them out. Once money enters the equation, it's hard to convince people to pay for something they don't actually need.

In the case of Google Bard, it acts more like a large language model with a search engine rather than just a massive, conversational form of the internet.

2 Google Bard sources its statements

This is pretty important

When you ask Bard a question, it will often actually give the source of whatever the answer it found was. That's already a massive leg-up when it comes to research, as not only does it help you understand the content it found, but you can then go to the source link to make sure that it's right. LLMs often "hallucinate," which is where they provide made-up information to the end-user. It's quite a frequent occurrence, but with sources, it makes it easier to verify if that's happening or not.

As an example, a friend of mine was struggling with an assignment in university. They wanted to see if the question had been asked elsewhere to help them understand it better, and were struggling to find it online. Plugging it into Google Bard and asking where the question came from not only netted the exact textbook it was from, but it also gave a step-by-step guide and a link to an online version of the textbook, too.

3 Google Bard can use image prompts

Great for processing data from an image

You can supply an image to Google Bard, and it can respond to the image, something that ChatGPT can't do right now in its free edition. Plus, users who pay money can, and OpenAI has said this feature will come to other users in the future, but as it stands currently it's inaccessible without coughing up some cash for it. It's a bit more of a niche feature, but it's useful if you have an image that you need to process, or you want to quickly pull text from an image.

4 Google Bard can be a lot better at programming

Take that, college