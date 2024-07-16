Key Takeaways Seamless integration with Google apps simplifies workflow.

Google Keep is one of the oldest note-taking tools out there. While some of the software solutions may confuse users with a complex UI, hidden toolbar, half-hearted AI integration, and other unnecessary tools, Google has followed a minimalistic approach to keep it simple for casual notetakers.

If you are in the market for a lightweight and effective note-taking tool for your phone, you simply can’t ignore Keep Notes. It is available on all the platforms, offers robust organization with tags, supports reminders, and plays quite well with other Google apps and services. Here are the top reasons why it remains the go-to choice for millions of users.

7 Integration with Google apps and services

One of the biggest benefits of Keep Notes is its seamless integration with Google apps and services. Whether you use Gmail, Google Docs, Slides, or Sheets, your Keep notes are readily available with a single click on the sidebar. It can be an excellent add-on if you plan to brainstorm ideas and post outlines in Keep, and want to be able to access these notes later within the Google Workspace apps.

Since Keep Notes supports reminders and checklists, you can glance over your daily tasks and upcoming alerts right from the sidebar. If you frequently use Google Workspace apps (who doesn’t?), Keep is a must-have tool to simplify your workflow.

6 Effective organization

Google Keep uses tags to organize your notes like a pro. It’s a proven method to create an organized digital cabinet and works like a charm in Keep Notes. Google refers to these as labels, and you can simply type #name to create a new label.

Google Keep doesn’t use a standard notes list with small previews. It showcases giant cards, and when you have hundreds of notes, finding a relevant one can be challenging at times. To help with this, you can open the hamburger menu, select a label, and find the relevant notes in no time.

5 Cross-platform availability

Unlike some of the popular and feature-packed note-taking apps like Bear, Ulysses, Apple Notes, Craft, and more, cross-platform availability isn’t an issue with Keep Notes. It is available on all the platforms you can think of. Google offers robust native apps on iPhone and Android and a capable web version, which you can install as a PWA (Progressive Web App).

Google Keep even has a web extension on the Chrome Web Store. You can create a new note and save a specific text or paragraph from the web using the right-click menu. When you select the Keep extension, it automatically clips the web address (the source) in addition to the content, and offers an option to write down a relevant note with it too.

4 Reminders support

In a bid to focus on minimalism, Google hasn’t skimped on important features. You can insert images, drawings, recordings, tick boxes, and use a standard text toolbar to write down your notes. Another important add-on is support for reminders. Just tap the bell icon in the top-right corner and set an alert for a specific date and time. You can even choose a place to receive a reminder.

For example, if you have created a work-related list, set your work location and Keep should send a notification when you reach the office. Neat, isn’t it? Do note that Keep doesn’t aim to replace a full-fledged task manager app. The reminder functionality is aimed at getting alerts for your essential notes or checklists at a specific time. Your Keep reminders don’t sync with Google Tasks either.

3 Robust search

Google Keep comes with a robust search menu with multiple filters to help you find your notes quickly. You can search for notes based on types (Reminders, Lists, Images, Drawings, and URLs), labels, things, people, and even colors. Overall, you won’t have a hard time finding your most important notes in Keep.

2 Seamless collaboration

Another major advantage of using Keep Notes is real-time collaboration. Most users already have a Google ID or Gmail account. You can add your friends' or family members' Google IDs and invite them to a live collaboration with editing permission.

We use it all the time to track, calculate, and share expenses with a group on a weekend trip. We also use the image tool to insert relevant receipts for gas, hotel, food, etc., in a shared note.

1 Clean esthetics

Google Keep has a clean and beautiful UI. You can decorate your notes with different background shades, and even apply an eye-catching wallpaper. It adds a personal touch to your notes and makes them stand out among other notes. Keep also has neatly designed widgets (on Android) that look better than their rivals' notes.

Don’t dismiss Keep notes yet

Although the Google Keep note app doesn’t win any awards in terms of features, it is still good enough for most users to efficiently jot down and arrange quick ideas and thoughts. That said, if you are a power user, critical thinker, or professional and want a feature-rich solution, Google Keep may not fit in your workflow. You can check our separate post to find the top note-taking apps with AI and other useful tools.