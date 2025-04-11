Nintendo has a special stranglehold on many gamers, myself included. No matter what the company does to us, we begrudgingly accept our fate and bow to nostalgia. The second a new Mario game is revealed, we all become little kids again, excited to see what new abilities the mustachioed protagonist has. When Nintendo announced the GameCube addition to NSO, everyone jumped for joy despite needing to fork over additional money to get access to the games. There is no denying that I hate the Nintendo Switch 2, but I will be getting it on day one (or whenever I can obtain it in the US). Here is why I hate that I will once again succumb to the whim of the nostalgia factory we call Nintendo.

That I have been craving