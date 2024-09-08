For most users, HDDs are practically relics now. Whether you're on a laptop or desktop, SSDs have more or less replaced mechanical drives as the only real storage option for the average user. The performance, reliability, endurance, noise, size, and even cost considerations haven't been kind to HDDs.

However, even in 2024, there are some reasons you'd want to consider HDDs for your system. They can still be the better option for users prioritizing generous capacity and cold storage over performance.

3 Cost per GB of larger HDDs is still unbeatable

SSDs still have a long way to go

Close

While it's true that most users buying a 1TB or even 2TB SSD won't save much by opting for an HDD of the same capacity, larger HDDs can still beat SSDs hands down in pricing. A gaming or work PC's storage needs are vastly different from those of NAS, home servers, and professional setups.

The best SSD for gaming might easily be a 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD, but for someone who needs a 4TB, 6TB, or larger drive, the cost is still in favor of good ol' HDDs. For instance, a 4TB Seagate BarraCuda HDD costs just $85, but you'll have to pay around $300 for a 4TB Samsung 870 QV, which happens to be just a SATA SSD.

Considering that value is more important than performance in these storage-intensive setups, HDDs easily come out on top.

Even if you argue that someone building a NAS might have to buy a pricier NAS HDD anyway, even the 4TB Seagate IronWolf Pro costs just $155 — half of Samsung's SATA SSD. As you consider even larger drives and RAID setups, the pricing makes little sense for SSDs. Considering that value is more important than performance in these storage-intensive setups, HDDs easily come out on top.

2 HDDs are more reliable for archival storage

If you're parking data for years, HDDs are your friends

HDDs and SSDs can reliably store data for years before developing any issues. While it's true that modern SSDs typically last longer (around 10 years) than HDDs (around 5 years), this doesn't take into account an unplugged drive. With the way SSDs store data, a loss of power (or voltage) for an extended period — usually a year or so — can lead to data loss.

Users who work with large amounts of data often store filled-up drives in cold storage (unplugged, kept for later use).

Leaving an SSD without power for a year or more might not sound realistic to most people. However, users who work with large amounts of data often store filled-up drives in cold storage (unplugged, kept for later use). Using SSDs for this purpose can be detrimental to data integrity, which is why HDDs are still preferred by many for archival storage.

1 Not every PC needs fast storage

Gamers and creators aren't the only PC users

Close

The responsiveness of modern SSDs is unparalleled for gamers, creators, and professionals, who can truly leverage the benefits of blazing-fast read/write speeds and random IOPS. You wouldn't expect an HDD-only setup on a gaming PC or productivity machine. However, there are still systems that don't really need fast boot times, loading times, or transfer speeds.

Depending on the frequency of use, kind of user, and application type, an HDD can be perfectly adequate for many computers.

I'm talking about home PCs, HTPCs, media servers, PCs for seniors or kids, and occasionally used systems that can do just fine with a mechanical drive. Depending on the frequency of use, kind of user, and application type, an HDD can be perfectly adequate for many computers. Besides, many of these systems will also benefit from the superior affordability of larger HDDs.