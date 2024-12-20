In recent years, we have seen much higher refresh rates on monitors, which are also trickling down to laptop screens. The refresh rate is how many times per second your monitor or screen can display a new image. Refresh rates are measured in Hertz (Hz), so a 60Hz screen can show 60 new images every second and a 144Hz monitor would display up to 144 new images per second.

If you were unaware, when watching movies or playing games, the screen you are using will continuously display new images so fast, it looks as if things are moving. This is also where frames per second (FPS) come in, as there is a direct correlation between FPS and the refresh rate of your screen. The higher the refresh rate, the more FPS you will receive, and the smoother things will look.

Laptops are looking to offer similar performance to their PC counterparts by offering higher refresh rates, and, as such, are offering users a much smoother experience. It doesn't matter what operating system or program you are using and even just moving the cursor on the screen will look smoother if you are on a higher Hz screen. Common refresh rates for laptop screens are 120Hz, 144Hz, 240Hz, and 300Hz. There are others available, but these are going to be the more common ones you will come across when looking at laptops.

Related Higher refresh rates or better resolution: Which one do you prefer? 2024 has been an amazing year for monitors, with LG's new UltraGear series putting the age-old resolution-vs-refresh-rate debacle to rest with its 4K 240Hz panels. Sadly, these displays tend to cost a fortune, and you'll need to spend an obscenely large sum of money to hit such high frame rates at 4K. So, the debate still rages on for most of us.

While I do believe that my Uperfect UGame K118 portable monitor provides the perfect compromise with its 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate (well, technically 130Hz, since that's the highest I could go via the mini-HDMI port), I tend to lean heavily on the resolution side. That's because I spend most of my gaming hours immersing myself inside single-player game worlds, with casual titles like Lethal Company and Phasmophobia comprising my multiplayer game library. But enough about me. Are you a part of the high refresh rate faction? Or do you believe in high-resolution supremacy?

3 Better FPS for gaming

Gamers are always ahead of the curve

While not everyone uses their laptop for gaming, those who do will benefit from a higher refresh rate. All games will seem smoother on a higher refresh rate monitor, but FPS games will see the biggest advantage. A lot of games are fast-paced, so the more frames or images per second they can render, the smoother the gameplay will be.

When it comes to gaming, you need to experience a screen with a higher refresh rate to fully understand and appreciate it. If you like to play competitive games, every second counts and even if you can get a split-second advantage over your enemy, it will be well worth it.

2 Reduces eye strain

Your health is important