The cloud has been a buzzword in tech for a good 15 years now, with the rise of AWS, GCP, and Azure, in particular, leading a revolution in business as companies abandon their old-school on-premise installations and embrace the cloud. But while the cloud can feel like it's only designed for businesses, its power can be used by everyone else to enjoy some of the benefits. If you've got your own home lab running in a cupboard somewhere, I am here to suggest that you should embrace the power and flexibility of the cloud (and even, perhaps, some of the cost savings available there).

So here are some of the top reasons why hybrid-cloud setups might be the next big thing for home labs and are something everyone can consider taking advantage of.

4 Free tiers are increasingly generous

If you're not making use of free cloud tiers, you should

Now, if you've ever worked in the cloud, especially on the infrastructure side, you'll probably be balking at this immediately. It's easy to run up massive bills in the cloud. Providers carefully design their pricing structures to ensure that as a business grows, its cloud bills continue to grow with it. Companies often receive favorable pricing deals or commitments in return for this growth, but that's a different matter.

From a day-to-day user perspective, this update has a silver lining. Learning about the cloud can be difficult, and while selling expensive certifications can be lucrative, providers still want people to learn quickly and easily on and around their platform. Giving users experience from a personal or hobbyist perspective can often translate into more lucrative business sales, as developers bring their knowledge and experience into the workplace and stick to what they know professionally. Because of this, companies offer generous free tiers for many of their products, effectively allowing you to get set up with the basics entirely for free.

This is great for homelabbers and something you should take advantage of. It isn't limited to AWS or GCP, either. Oracle Cloud has one of the most generous free tiers around and features a hard toggle between a "free" and "paid" mode, making it impossible to rack up a bill unintentionally.

AWS also has a generous free tier, though it expires after a year of use. Most cloud providers will have a tier generous enough to offer 750 hours (there are about 730 hours in a month) for some instances — effectively giving you a free cloud VM to play with. The same applies to GCP and Azure.

Some free tiers of cloud providers may reclaim capacity when it's lacking for business customers on their networks, which can shut down your free services. Be aware of the limitations of any free tier you're using and don't store critical data there.

3 Scalability is king

Use what you need, when you need it

Another handy advantage is that running some elements of your home lab in the cloud allows you to scale and burst in real-time. Need more performance on an instance? That's as simple as changing some configs and (usually) rebooting your box. Need a fresh IP address? It's as simple as grabbing one from your provider. Need somewhere to dump a few terabytes of data for six hours? There is no need to buy hard drives or hardware or fill up your NAS. Just spin up some adequate storage with your provider and start uploading (be careful of transfer fees, though).

Now, these are somewhat facetious examples, but the point stands. Part of why businesses prioritize the cloud, and why it's valuable to homelabbers also, is because of that flexibility. Hardware is expensive, takes time to arrive, and rarely holds any resale value afterward. So, if you need some resources for a short period of time, making use of the cloud can both save you time and save you some money. Scalability also works both ways, and it's relatively easy in the cloud to configure your machines or instances to shut down overnight, over the weekend, or when they're not in use.

If misconfigured though, using cloud providers can quickly cost you a lot of money. Take your time, set budget limits or alerts, and be careful of hidden costs when using cloud providers with your home lab.

2 Data protection, redundancy, and backup

Cloud backups can be cheaper than hard drives

Another big reason businesses love the cloud also happens to apply to homelabbers, and it's the fact that it provides data redundancy and backup. While the cloud itself isn't a backup, the standards, data protection, and redundancy in the cloud are likely to be far higher than what most of us are running at home. This includes things like multi-region availability for your data, redundancy in storage, and encryption at rest by default - all of which keeps your data safe and secure.

Though not guaranteed, as an Australian pension fund learned the hard way earlier this year, the cloud is a better option than not having a backup and is likely sufficient for most.

You might already use it for backups if you're using some "backup as a service" software like Backblaze. Bulk storage in the cloud with services like AWS S3 Glacier can be extremely cheap so long as you don't need performance or fast recovery times. Depending on how much data you need to back up, using these bulk storage services can be far cheaper than buying hard drives to keep at home or with a friend.

1 The cloud can save you money

Pay for what you need, and get a ton of value

Source: Wikimedia Commons

We've touched on this a little above, but ultimately, the cloud can not only work to save you time and effort but also save you money. There's no need to continue regularly buying new hardware, especially for long-term data storage like backups. Your home lab also has hidden costs, like power usage (especially in Europe), which can be avoided entirely if you're using a cloud instance. So, while a few dollars a month for a cloud instance might seem like a sunk cost, if that's a cost saving on your monthly power bill (and cost saved in hardware), it might actually end up saving you money.

The cloud can also be more efficient, making it easy to shut down your instances overnight or even scale your deployments to zero, depending on your use case.

There are many nuances here, and whether the cloud can really save you money will depend on your workload, but the potential is there. However, be sure to set up budgets and cost alerts with your cloud provider, and be aware of the costs you incur in the cloud before the end-of-month bill comes.

The cloud offers near-limitless power, with some dangers

Adding some hybrid cloud elements to your home lab is a fantastic addition and can add an extra quiver to your bow when it comes to your home lab. The potential for near limitless scale, free-tier and budget-friendly options, and mass data storage at a low cost are particularly appealing, as well as the ease of getting new IPs or a permanent presence on a static IP. There are also dangers here though: the potential to incur significant costs with misconfigurations and the danger of having services publicly exposed to the internet, so we'd suggest you take precautions and ensure you're prioritizing your cybersecurity.

The cloud isn't a magic bullet for your home lab, but can be a great addition. Start small, though, as things can get complicated or expensive quickly. In time, you can take advantage of the full power of the cloud.