Virtualization technology is invaluable in modern IT infrastructure. It’s also essential to create virtual machines or a network of virtual machines (VMs) when running alternate OSes or setting up a home lab. Hyper-V is Microsoft’s hypervisor and arguably the best solution for creating a virtualized environment in Windows Pro, Enterprise, or Windows Server.

A hypervisor is a virtual machine monitor and allows virtualization by using interactions between physical hardware and virtual machines. Hyper-V was first introduced in Server 2008 and has evolved into a strong virtualization platform on Windows.

Related Hyper-V has just opened my eyes After what seemed like forever years of struggling with slow performance with other virtualization programs, I decided to finally use Hyper-V and all I can say is "wow." I don't know why it took me this long to check it out, other than being used to VMware and VirtualBox. I'm sure I'll come across some issues eventually that will have me tearing out my hair, but for now, I'm just going to enjoy the increased performance and lack of crashing. What's your biggest "why did I take this long to try X?" computing moment?

6 Virtual machine management

Control VMs from a central location

Hyper-V offers tools to create, manage, and monitor VMs efficiently. Admins can manage resources like RAM, CPU, and storage based on usage and work demands. When you launch Hyper-V Manager, you can service your current VMs, delete ones you no longer use, or add additional resources. From a single interface, you can manage actions like editing the virtual disk, network connection, and other settings.

Related A beginner’s guide to setting up a home lab using Hyper-V Armed with a battalion of virtualization features, Hyper-V is quite useful when you're building a Windows-powered home lab

5 Easily Manage VMs

Straightforward VM management and creation