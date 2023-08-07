The Apple TV, as you can imagine, is the best media streaming device for iPhone users. And just like on iOS 17, you get to download apps to it (and even install tvOS beta builds to access upcoming features). This allows you to watch any of your favorite shows and movies on the big screen while also taking advantage of new smart offerings.

The Apple TV is primarily for using streaming apps, such as Disney+, Hulu, and Max, but it can do so much more. That's why, despite watching maybe a single hour of TV per week, I still bought an Apple TV 4K anyway. And I don't regret it.

1 Fitness

Typically, I start my day with 30 minutes of exercise, and Apple Fitness+ has made it easy. I can pick between different workout types, including HIIT, strength, core, yoga, and more, and watch guided videos to perform the moves correctly. Apple still doesn't offer a Fitness app on macOS Sonoma, and mirroring the workout video from my iPhone 14 Pro to my new Mac can be wonky, particularly when it comes to stats like my live heart rate, calories burnt, and others. While iPadOS 17 does offer a Fitness app, the iPad screen is just not big enough for me to comfortably follow along during some exercises

However, thanks to the dedicated Fitness app on tvOS 17, my Apple Watch communicates directly with the TV, ensuring everything remains in sync. Plus, I get to enjoy the workouts on the largest screen in my apartment.

2 Apple Music Sing and other socializing

With tvOS 17, users can take the existing Apple Music Sing feature from iOS to the next level. That's because this new update introduces a video mode, which utilizes the cameras of a paired iPhone or iPad to get you into the middle of the action. It also allows you to replace your background with special effects and animations, turning your living room into a more exciting karaoke studio. So now, when my friends come over (and we're feeling too self-confident about our voices), we can set up a more immersive singing experience where the lyrics live right alongside us and atop mesmerizing visuals.

Similarly, I also rely on the built-in Photos app to show them photos and videos taken on my travel journey. This way, we all get to see the content on the big screen, sparing me the need to circulate my iPhone around the room.

3 FaceTime

Since I'm pretty much constantly on the move, I'm always making new friends, but that means I risk leaving old ones behind. FaceTime is an essential tool that helps me keep up with everybody, even when we're thousands of miles apart. With tvOS 17 allowing users to make FaceTime calls with an Apple TV, I can now sit back on the couch and participate in large-screen video calls. It certainly makes the calls easier to see and engage with when compared to erecting my smaller iPad or MacBook on the table.

4 External Mac display

My Apple TV doesn't purely serve entertainment and communication purposes, though. It also plays a major role in my workflow. Many of us know the appeal of using a separate monitor for our laptops since they help us do work on a larger screen, and I can turn my Apple TV into an external display for my Mac. This spares me the need to have a dedicated monitor and deal with unnecessary wires. The setup is completely wireless, and I can seamlessly switch between external monitor and TV modes when I'm done with work.

5 AirPlay receiver

Not all apps and services offer a tvOS application. So when I'm watching a certain video from an unsupported app or website on my iDevice, I can easily mirror the contents on my iPhone or iPad to the Apple TV. It's also handy for when a guest is over and they're mirroring content from their iPhone if they have access to a service you're not subscribed to or you just don't want to deal with setup.

The future of Apple TV

With tvOS 17 introducing more camera-related features, such as the video mode in Apple Music and a FaceTime app, it's clear that Apple is making progress towards its HomePod-TV-FaceTime hybrid device. While we don't expect this product to debut this year, the company is already laying the foundations for it by focusing more on camera features for the TV. That's not to mention that you can already set up a HomePod as an Apple TV speaker. This only shows how an all-in-one device would merely simplify people's setups and provide a smoother execution.

And either way, as it stands now, the Apple TV 4K is an excellent way to get more done with preexisting Apple features. It's so much more than a streaming device, and that'll likely continue into the future.