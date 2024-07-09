Key Takeaways Snapdragon X Elite outperforms Intel and AMD in many benchmarks, but still lacks robust app support.

Intel's Lunar Lake and AMD's Strix Point may challenge Snapdragon X with improved performance and AI capabilities.

Apple silicon is a great alternative if switching from Windows to macOS is an option.

I'm what you'd call a hardcore desktop user. I've been using desktop PCs for 24 years now, and outside of my 2-year MBA, I've never really used a laptop as a daily driver. But, as they say, change comes for everyone. During the last 2-3 years, when I've been away from my desktop and have had to work on a spare laptop or iPad, I've realized that I'm in sore need of a dedicated, powerful, portable machine.

Since I've only loosely stayed on top of the laptop space over the years, I decided to do my homework this time. And saying that I'm confused is an understatement. The Windows on ARM movement has been gaining more traction than I initially anticipated, Intel is cooking up interesting stuff with Lunar Lake, AMD's Strix Point CPUs are almost upon us, and I always have the option of getting a MacBook of course, just to be done with deliberation.

It seems I've decided to buy a laptop at the worst time possible; I'll have to wait and watch the chips fall where they may in a few months' time.

4 I'm impressed with Snapdragon X but...

Native and emulated app support isn't there yet

We all knew that the third coming of Windows on ARM, thanks to Microsoft, was going to be starkly different from what came before. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips were built from scratch to truly make Windows on ARM happen like never before. Whatever roadblocks that prevented widespread adoption in the past — lack of native apps, inferior performance, and poor familiarity with ARM chips — Qualcomm and Microsoft have prepared to overcome them this time around.

Our initial testing certainly proves that performance is one area where the Snapdragon X Elite beats the current Intel chips in almost every benchmark. Wherever you look, you'll see the new Snapdragon X laptops race ahead of almost all Intel and AMD competitors we have right now. They're also ahead of Apple's M2 and M3 chips, at least in single-core and multi-core performance alone.

What will I use all that battery life for, if the apps I use the most don't run properly on my Snapdragon X laptop?

Battery life is where Apple still remains king, but Qualcomm has managed to edge past Intel and AMD machines comfortably. But that brings us to the elephant in the room. What will I use all that battery life for, if the apps I use the most don't run properly on my Snapdragon X laptop? Sure, I can run Chrome, Slack, and DaVinci Resolve, but Adobe still doesn't have native ARM versions of Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Microsoft's Prism emulator works for some x86 applications, but there's still a ways to go before it's at a point where I could be confident that a Snapdragon X laptop would run everything reliably from day one. When it comes to the graphics performance, Intel and AMD are still ahead, with Snapdragon X Elite taking the win over Apple's M3. Furthermore, I don't even see myself using most of the Copilot+ AI features powered by the 45 TOPS-worth Snapdragon X NPU.

3 Intel might pull ahead with Lunar Lake

