I was one of the rare few willing users of Microsoft Edge — even on a Mac. It’s the first thing I’d install on a new laptop. Sure, Microsoft’s aggressive persuasion tactics aren’t exactly agreeable, but I switched to Edge because I wanted a Chrome alternative that wouldn’t disrupt my workflow (with all my extensions) or experience, so it had to be Chromium-based. After sticking with Edge for years, I finally gave in last year and decided to try out the Arc browser. I have to admit that it successfully lured me in with its modern design. It feels refreshingly different from most web browsers, which look identical, with their homepage recommendations (read: ads) being the only differentiator.

Using Arc for several months now has been a pleasant experience overall. The one significant downside? It’s been a battery killer. Where my MacBook Air used to last about eight hours with Microsoft Edge — running Slack and Word alongside it — Arc has cut that down to 5 to 6 hours. That’s a substantial drop, the kind that forces me to carry a power bank or charger, which I absolutely hate. Yet, the smart features Arc offers are so compelling that I can’t bring myself to switch to anything else. Here’s everything that has me hooked:

6 Granular profile management

There are profiles, and then there are spaces

Arc’s profile management was one of the key features that tempted me to make the switch when I tried out the browser for the first time. Unlike traditional browsers that simply offer profiles, Arc has something called spaces, in addition to profiles. Profiles in Arc are completely isolated, like separate setups for home and work, each with different histories and login credentials. Spaces, on the other hand, work within these profiles. For example, I can create a space for a project I’m working on, complete with its own tabs, and attach it to my work profile. This way, I can share the same logged-in accounts across spaces while maintaining a clutter-free, project-specific environment.

I do wish Arc had made this setup clearer from the start. It can be difficult to wrap your head around when you’re new to Arc. I had to experiment with them to figure it out, but once I got the hang of it, I couldn’t even think of going back. This kind of granular control convinced me to take the plunge and ditch Microsoft Edge for Arc.

Related Arc vs. Edge: Should you switch from Microsoft’s web browser? Arc brings a fresh approach to web-browsing. But is it good enough to leave your tried-and-tested Edge setup?

5 Tab bar placement

That’s how you make the most of a sidebar

I can already catch some booing from the back of the room, but hear me out. Nearly all web browsers let you switch to a vertical tab bar, and Arc isn’t the first one to offer this. But where it outshines its competition is implementation. The sidebar isn’t just a list of tabs with truncated titles that barely give context. Instead, it’s structured into a tiled favorites section at the top with pinned and active tabs neatly included below. This tiered setup makes it easy to find a particular website, and the overall tab management a breeze.

What really sold me, though, was how websites look when you collapse the sidebar. Without the horizontal tab bar, websites can display more content on the screen and even appear almost immersive, like native apps, surrounded only by a thin border (screenshot above). This is far more productive — especially in side-by-side mode on my large monitor — than using full-screen mode, which hides the computer’s taskbar entirely, making multitasking quite tedious.

4 Tab management like no other

Declutter your chaos

Image Credit: The Browser Company

There is a good chance that if I have set aside a tab to get to it later, it will stay there for eternity. It’s either that or I have dozens of tabs open when working on a big story with absolutely no clue how to find the one I want at the moment. After using Arc for a bit, I realized this problem was destined to be addressed by automation. For instance, Arc can automatically archive your open tabs every day (you can change this frequency) so that you get a fresh start every day or week, depending on what you choose. Fret not though, you can move important tabs to the pinned section if you wish to retain them.

On days when I’m swamped with work with tens of tabs open, Arc’s AI tab grouping feature becomes a lifesaver. With a single click, it organizes my open tabs into groups based on the website content, which helps me spot the right tab faster. What helps add even more context is this Arc feature that smartly renames tabs, immediately clarifying their purpose. This is a far better implementation than other browsers that shrink tabs into illegible pills when you have too many of them open.

3 Little Arc

Why don’t more browsers have this?