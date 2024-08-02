Key Takeaways My current gaming monitor is more than enough for my needs, but not for my wants.

It's hard to find a model that includes all the features I would want in a dream gaming monitor.

Even if I can find my dream monitor, dropping that kind of money is hard to justify.

I don't game as much as I used to, hence spending a grand on a new gaming monitor seems wasteful.

A great gaming monitor is one of the crucial things needed to make a gaming setup truly amazing. If you have a high-end graphics card, and the best gaming CPU, but are still gaming on a low-end display, you're ruining your gaming experience. Even outside of gaming, a high-end monitor brings benefits such as unparalleled responsiveness, additional screen real estate, gorgeous colors and contrast, and a breadth of quality-of-life features.

I last bought a gaming monitor back in 2020, when I spent around $450 on an LG 27GL850, which had been on my wishlist for the longest time. This was the most I had spent on a monitor ever, and I loved the experience. A few years later, however, with all the new-age gaming displays arriving on the market, I began craving another upgrade. It turns out, though, that no matter how much I want to upgrade, I can't convince my rational self to spend a fortune on a top-end gaming monitor.

4 I already have a great monitor (sigh)

Suffering from success

No matter how much the technology has evolved since then, the LG 27GL850 still remains a fantastic piece of hardware. It was one of the most well-received and oft-recommended monitors when it came out, and can still satisfy almost everything I want from a display. It's a 27-inch, 1440p monitor with a fast 144Hz Nano IPS panel, nearly 1ms response time, decent brightness, an adjustable stand, FreeSync support, and G-SYNC compatibility.

Sure, I'd love a superior contrast ratio, silky blacks, and maybe an ultrawide panel, but the overall experience of the 27GL850 is nothing to be scoffed at.

I rarely play esports titles, and there's nothing else that can breach 144 FPS on high settings with my RTX 3080. Sure, I'd love a superior contrast ratio, silky blacks, and maybe an ultrawide panel, but the overall experience of the 27GL850 is nothing to be scoffed at, even four years after I bought it. What you can get for $450 today exceeds what the 27GL850 offers, but that's not a flaw with my monitor itself — that's just how fast the tech has progressed.

3 It's hard to find my dream monitor

My wishlist is pretty strict at this point

When I wrote about what I would want in a dream monitor, and frankly, the only things that could force me to upgrade, I listed things like an ultrawide dual-4K display, OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and superb HDR. Finding all of these things in a single monitor was nothing short of finding the holy grail. Until late last year, at least, there was no single monitor that could offer each of these features.

However, this premium experience demanded a premium price tag — a whopping $2,500.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57 caught my eye, thanks to its 57-inch curved form factor, 7680x2160 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and Mini LED screen. For all intents and purposes, my dream monitor had arrived. It had a true 4K display with 1000 nits of peak brightness and a brilliant HDR experience. However, this premium experience demanded a premium price tag — a whopping $2,500.

It can be found on Amazon for around $1,700 now, but that's still an obscene amount of money to drop on a gaming monitor, which brings me to my next point.

2 Prices of high-end monitors are insane

Leave aside the flagships; top-end monitors still cost too much

Even if you consider monitors like the Odyssey Neo G9 57 belonging solely to the ultra-enthusiast category, most other high-end monitors are still too pricey. Let's say you're willing to let go of luxuries like a massive ultrawide panel and 4K resolution, an OLED monitor like the LG 27GR95QE-B or Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM will cost you upwards of $700 in the current market.

Dreaming of gaming on a truly high-end monitor is easy, but a quick look at the prices is enough to bring me back to reality.

Taking the resolution up to 4K will push the price beyond $1,000 if you're sticking with brands like LG, Samsung, Asus, and Alienware. Dreaming of gaming on a truly high-end monitor is easy, but a quick look at the prices is enough to bring me back to reality. Justifying this kind of investment for a display seems extremely difficult, even for the most impulsive of gamers.

Moreover, I have a hunch that I would end up using it much less than I would hope to, considering the next reason on my list.

1 I don't game as much anymore

All that money for what?

It's a classic tale. When I had unlimited time to play games, I never had the kind of hardware I have now. And today, I struggle to squeeze in a proper gaming session once in two months. The demands of my writing job, retail business, and other responsibilities leave me too drained to do much of anything else. Sitting at my desk and launching a game that I yearn to finish feels like the hardest task, so I always end up playing on my console or watching YouTube.

The only way to play uninterrupted for hours — like we all used to do years ago — would be to take a sabbatical from work, and free up my time and mental energy to devote solely to gaming.

If I'm not making the most of a top-end gaming monitor after splurging a grand (or more) on it, it's tough to justify the purchase. The only way to play uninterrupted for hours — like we all used to do years ago — would be to take a sabbatical from work, and free up my time and mental energy to devote solely to gaming. Of course, that's a pipe dream, which won't happen till my job or business grows to the next level. Or, maybe that will bring additional responsibilities of its own, and I'll be back to square one.