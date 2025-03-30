Very few franchises in gaming have had as complicated a journey as Assassin’s Creed. From its thriving golden era to its divisive pivot into RPG territory, the series has been a battleground for fans, with Assassin’s Creed Shadows now caught in the crossfire.

If you’ve already decided to shut down at the mere mention of its name, I get it. But hear me out — this isn’t an attempt to sell you on the game. It’s a conversation about why, despite my own doubts, Shadows has managed to hold my attention.

I’ve been with the entire Assassin’s Creed franchise since it first let me stalk rooftops in 2007 — I’ve loved it, I’ve struggled with it, and I’ve even lost it at times. Shadows, however, represents something bigger than just another AC title — this is a game carrying the weight of an entire company’s reputation. So, before you roll your eyes and move on, let’s talk about why, for once, I actually want to care.

4 The chasm between devs and marketing

A tale as old as time