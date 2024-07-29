Key Takeaways I can't see myself playing high-end games on a small screen, and I have my phone for playing casual games.

Once the Steam Deck truly brought PC gaming to the handheld form factor, there was no going back. The industry quickly took notice of the growing popularity and demand for PC gaming handhelds and churned out one Steam Deck alternative after another. With the likes of the ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go offering different features for different kinds of users, and the Nintendo Switch still being a great buy, the handheld gaming market is showing no signs of stopping.

But, here I am, still struggling to find compelling reasons to buy one. This is completely subjective, obviously, but I know enough people like me who don't see a gaming handheld fitting into their lifestyle, especially considering the questionable pricing of some of the best PC gaming handhelds. It might be the perfect device for a lot of gamers, but I'm yet to be convinced in favor of a separate, miniature gaming device.

5 I don't like small screen PC gaming

I already have a phone for casual games

Before you take out your pitchforks, hear me out. I've been super into mobile games since the days of Android 4.0, so I don't have anything against a small screen. But, I reserve my mobile gaming for quiz, puzzle, and social games. For anything more advanced, I simply don't find the handheld form factor (or even a tablet) appealing. Sure, I can play Cyberpunk 2077 on a 7-inch screen, but do I want to?

I've heard some people actually prefer playing high-end games on a handheld over a PC, but that's something I can't make sense of.

It's not even about adapting to a different set of controls — I don't want the experience of a fantastic AAA title ruined by a device full of compromises. I've heard some people actually prefer playing high-end games on a handheld over a PC, but that's something I can't make sense of. Whatever flexibility or convenience it affords, I don't see myself using a handheld for my favorite PC games.

Moreover, if I ever want to, I can fashion a handheld out of my smartphone with a new controller or by using cloud streaming.

4 I don't like multitasking while gaming

Gaming while my partner watches TV isn't for me

I've seen this brought up again and again by many people — it allows them to "be alone together" with their partner. While they game away on their handheld, their significant other watches TV in the same room. This might work for others, but I don't see the point. If I want to spend time with my partner, I'd rather we give each other our full attention, and watch something together.

Another thing that I don't connect with is playing on a handheld while a podcast or a TV episode plays in the background.

And if she wants to watch something I don't like, I'll play something on my phone or step out and do something else for the time being. This is something my partner is also in sync with. Both of us find it better to finish a work or personal engagement, and then spend time together. Another thing that I don't connect with is playing on a handheld while a podcast or a TV episode plays in the background — is it that hard to focus on a single thing?

3 I have other ways to pass the time when traveling

Reading, listening to music, and more