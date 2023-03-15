I'm a technology writer and, as you can imagine, I have a lot of gadgets in my collection. One of those gadgets is my Mac Mini, which I purchased a few years ago because everyone was hyping up the Apple M1 chip and how powerful it was. Indeed, this turned out to be true, so I'll pull it out whenever I have to edit a quick video in iMovie. It outputs longer movies and short podcasts much faster than my Windows-11-powered laptop can.

But I don't use it every day and never will. Part of this is that I come from years of using Windows and never got used to using macOS as a daily operating system. But that's just the start of my issues with macOS Ventura. Even though I own an iPhone and an iPad and love the way macOS integrates with other Apple devices, there are five things about the operating system that makes me barely want to turn on my Mac Mini and use it.

1. Display scaling and screen resolution

I recently purchased a new monitor, so I could potentially use my Mac Mini more.Even though it's an amazing 32-inch 4K 144Hz monitor, macOS really fails to help me make the most out of it.

The display scaling mechanism on macOS is quite weird to me as a Windows user. Instead of showing scaling percentages, macOS shows words — either "Large Text," "More Space," and some options in between. This just isn't useful or specific enough. There's also no upfront way to set custom scaling to make more use of high-resolution monitors. Windows lets you do this natively on one settings page without going into extra menus. On my Mac Mini, I had to download a whole separate Display Menu app to unlock and see those extra screen resolutions, along with more ways to tweak macOS to fit the screen in the way I want it to.

2. Multitasking

Windows 11 is a great operating system for productivity, with features like Snap Assist and Snap Layouts that allow you to snap apps to different sides of your screen. You can even create groups in the Taskbar. Leaving that behind and trying to use a Mac Mini for work was quite painful because Macs are terrible at multitasking.

Sure, Apple introduced Stage Manager, which lets you switch apps, arrange windows, and group apps, but it isn't really useful to me at all. Stage Manager feels like another version of the macOS dock. Dragging those windows in and out of the dock still does nothing for multitasking, as you can't stack windows in corners or snap them to a specific part of the screen.

In trying to come up with a solution, I found a great app called Spectacle, which adds a menu bar to the top of macOS that lets you select how you want to snap a window. It also supports keyboard shortcuts, just like what you get in Windows 11.

3. Apple Pencil required for the best Sidecar experience

As I previously mentioned, I own other Apple devices, including an iPad Pro with the M1 chip. The age-old joke for Windows fans like myself is that Macs will never get touch support, but one way to give my Mac a touchscreen is to use Sidecar on an iPad. This allows you to use your iPad as a second screen for a Mac for some extra space.

Unfortunately, touchscreen functions in Sidecar are limited, and you need an Apple Pencil to do a lot of tasks, like moving windows around like a mouse. Without the Apple Pencil, you only get basic scroll, cop, cut, paste, undo, and redo support with figure gestures.

Unlike with my Surface, where I can use my fingers, if I want to drag something on the screen or scribble on a PDF, I need to use the Apple Pencil. Apple would much rather you pay for the Apple Pencil than give you an experience that feels complete out of the box.

4. Not all iPhone notifications sync or show up on your Mac

I've grown accustomed to connecting my iPhone to my Windows PC with Intel Unison on Windows 11. The app lets me send and receive iMessages and view my phone's photos on my PC. It even shows the notifications that I have on my iPhone. If I can do this on Windows, why can't macOS sync notifications across other Apple devices? If I get a Twitter notification on my Mac, do I really need to see it again on my iPhone? And why can't I see all of my iPhone's notifications on my Mac and control them there (including for those apps I don't have installed on my Mac), just like I can with Intel Unison?

It seems like a small thing, but it feels unnecessary to take my iPhone out of my pocket to dismiss a notification and keep my lock screen clean. I wish Apple could let you mirror an iPhone to a Mac, similar to how you can do this with an Android Phone in the Phone Link app in Windows 11.

5. No easy-to-understand custom tool like PowerToys

One app I use a lot on Windows is PowerToys. It has an easy-to-understand interface that lets you add features to Windows that don't natively exist or aren't easy to access. I can resize photos in File Explorer, mute the microphone with a keyboard combo, keep the screen awake, paste as plain text, and do much more. The Image Resizer is a particular favorite I use a lot whenever I need to resize a photo for an article, and it offers many levels of customization to boot.

Technically, two apps can do this on macOS. The first is the Automator app, which lets you automate workflows, so your Mac can do repetitive tasks for you. Unfortunately, you must put a lot of work into it, clicking through various buttons across multiple menus. It's nowhere as simple as PowerToys, where there's just one initial setup process. Even the second app, Shortcuts, takes some getting used to. In my time with it, I found you needed to hit multiple buttons and mouse presses just to resize an image.

There's no central app on macOS to tweak the OS functions, either. Instead, you have to download multiple apps for this, like Rectangle, which is like PowerToys' Fancy Zones; Alfred, which adds hotkeys and text expansion; or Moom, which makes windows management easier. It'd be great to see Apple take on PowerToys and give Mac users more customization options. At the very least, it should make it easier to set up the options without having to download multiple apps and scan through multiple menus.

macOS could learn a thing or two from Windows

You can see why I'll probably never regularly use macOS. Even beyond these five reasons, you also can't sideload iOS apps to an M1 Mac, and the operating system doesn't play nicely with Android. Yes, I managed to fix two of these things using a third-party app, but the remainder of the issues are still unresolved. Overall, Mac could take some notes from Windows and make customization easier for users who want some degree of control over their experience, or who just want to snap windows side by side on the screen.