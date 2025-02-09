It’s no secret that Notion has long been my favorite for its all-in-one workspace approach. But as my needs evolved, I started bumping into its limitations. While I appreciate its versatility, several key issues have pushed me to explore alternatives.

From the frustrating lack of offline mode and basic mobile apps to its inflexible data storage and performance struggles with larger databases, my Notion experience has quickly turned from fabulous to frustrating. In this post, I will share specific pain points that have led me on a quest for the perfect Notion replacement.

7 Not ideal for quick notes

Good luck jotting down a fleeing thought

While Notion is powerful for complex projects and databases, it falls short when it comes to capturing quick thoughts. You need to open a workspace, create a new page, enter a title, and write down a note. This process breaks the flow of thought. In contrast, tools like OneNote with its Sticky Notes integration, Evernote with its scratchpad, and Loop with its Ideas tab offer dedicated spaces for quick capture.

These features provide immediate access that allows me to jot something down without disrupting your current task. Without the ability to take a quick note, Notion feels cumbersome for such a fundamental task.

6 Workspace organization wastes time

Affects productivity

I’m sure many Notion users can resonate with me here. While Notion offers excellent flexibility and organization, the effort required to maintain it can be overwhelming. Instead of streamlining workflows, I often find myself spending more time organizing Notion pages than actually working on the tasks they contain.

And when you deal with hundreds of pages, finding the right page among the databases, sub-pages, and linked views can be frustrating. Overall, I feel Notion requires a level of discipline and time investment that, for me, defeats the purpose of a productivity tool.

5 No offline mode

Requires an internet connection all the time

Since I mostly work from home, I was initially fine with a lack of offline mode in Notion. However, it turned out to be a major pain point when I was traveling and wanted to access a database. But I couldn’t do so because of a sketchy internet connection. This experience highlighted how dependent I had become on Notion for essential information and how vulnerable I was without consistent access.

This lack of a true offline mode isn't just an inconvenience; it's a significant limitation that can disrupt workflows, affect productivity, and ultimately make Notion a less viable option for those who need to work anytime, anywhere.

Notion is working on an offline mode. But we have yet to get a first glimpse of it.

4 Below-average mobile apps

Basic at best

Close

Notion’s mobile apps are essentially web wrappers, not native applications. These apps just ‘work fine’ for basic tasks, but they lack the responsiveness, fluidity, and overall polish of truly native apps offered by competitors. While Notion has made some speed improvements over time, the underlying web architecture continues to hold the mobile experience back. If you frequently use Notion on mobile and tablet, this can turn out to be a deal breaker.

3 Lack of flexibility in storing data

Your data remains stored on Notion servers

Notion stores all user data on its own servers, which raises significant concerns. The recent incident where Notion disabled workspace access for users in a specific region due to geopolitical issues shows its vulnerability.

For someone like me, who stores private and sensitive information within Notion, this lack of control is a major red flag. I want the peace of mind that my data is secure and accessible only to me. Notion's current setup doesn't offer that assurance. Alternatives like Obsidian let you store notes offline or on a cloud storage service of your choice. For me, it's a critical factor in considering alternative platforms that prioritize user control

2 Performance issues

Feels slow

Notion’s performance seemed perfectly fine during the initial months. However, as I started building complex databases, formulas, and automation, it felt sluggish. Simple actions like loading a page, filtering a view or even opening a template gallery became frustratingly slow.

This sluggishness isn't just a minor annoyance; it can significantly impact productivity. At times, waiting for pages to load, views to update, or formulas to calculate disrupts the flow of work and makes it difficult to focus. It’s one of the reasons why I want a true offline mode in the first place. It should tackle such performance bottlenecks in my workspace.

1 Misses out on graph view and infinite canvas

Must-haves for a PKM tool