I used to be a die-hard fan of OneNote. The freedom of the infinite canvas, the endless pages, the promise of seamless organization with notebooks and sections – it seemed perfect. However, as my workflow grew, Microsoft’s note-taking app started to feel limiting. The sync speeds feel hit and miss, the templates haven't seen a refresh since I was in college, and don't even get me started on clunky collaboration.

It became clear that OneNote is no longer keeping pace with the demands of a modern user like myself. Here are the specific reasons why I’m moving on from OneNote.

7 Below-average sync speeds

I have missed many edits and new notes

This shouldn’t surprise long-time OneNote users. While it's packed with features, sync speed isn’t OneNote’s strong suit. It’s one of the more frustrating aspects of using Microsoft’s note-taking app. Since I constantly switch between a Windows desktop, MacBook Pro, and Pixel 8, seamless synchronization is crucial.

There have been several instances where I found myself staring at an outdated version of a note. At times, even an entirely new note that I jotted down in a moment of inspiration, seemingly vanished out of nowhere. While OneNote's sync speeds have undoubtedly improved over the years, it still lags far behind its modern competitors. Apps like Bear Notes, Craft, and even Google Keep have set a new standard for near-instantaneous synchronization.

The templates library has remained the same for ages

OneNote’s template library leaves a lot to desire. It's as if Microsoft created a set of templates years ago and then simply forgot about them. The collection is slim and remains basic at best. They look and feel outdated, with bland and uninspiring designs.

Compared to the vibrant and dynamic template libraries of apps like Notion, OneNote's offerings pale in comparison. The more modern collaborative workspace offers 30000+ templates in various categories.

5 Inconsistencies between platforms

OneNote for Windows doesn’t support Aptos

The inconsistent OneNote experience between its Windows and Mac versions is frustrating. It’s as if these two versions were developed in parallel universes.

Aside from differences in the UI, OneNote for Windows, surprisingly, doesn’t support Microsoft’s latest Aptos fonts. Sometimes, I start a note on Mac with Aptos fonts, and they revert to Calibri in the Windows version. Furthermore, the templates library is limited to the Windows version only.

As someone who frequently switches between a MacBook Pro and a Windows desktop, I crave a consistent experience across platforms, which OneNote fails to deliver.

4 Note containers feel like a thing of the past

Doesn’t come close to modern block editors

OneNote uses containers, which are essentially boxes within a page where you can group text, images, and other elements. While this approach was innovative back in time, it feels outdated compared to the modern block-based editors found in apps like Evernote, Notion, Craft, and even Microsoft Loop.

Block-based editors offer a much more fluid approach to note-taking. Each piece of content, whether it's a paragraph of text, a bullet point, an image, or a code snippet, is treated as a block that can be easily moved and rearranged. In contrast, containers feel rigid and inflexible and limit the ways in which you can structure your information.

3 Not ideal for real-time collaboration

It’s a bit of a mess

While OneNote allows for shared notebooks and co-editing, its real-time collaboration capabilities feel slow compared to the likes of Google Keep, Docs, and Notion. I find updates slower in OneNote, which makes it difficult to see what others are working on in real-time.

In contrast, apps like Keep and Notion offer a flawless collaborative experience. Changes appear instantly, and everyone can see and react to each other’s contributions instantly.

2 Limited integration with third-party apps

Works with Microsoft apps only

As expected, OneNote has neat integration with Microsoft apps like Excel and Outlook. However, it falls short when it comes to third-party apps. This often creates frustrating barriers in my workflow.

Imagine trying to embed a Google Drive file directly into your notes or automatically send tasks from your project management tool to OneNote. These are functionalities that many modern note-taking apps offer, but OneNote does not incorporate.

1 Alternatives are getting good

A long list of solid competitors